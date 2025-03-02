Bajaj Pulsar N125, Bajaj Pulsar NS125 unveiled – Know specifications, price and other details

The craze for Bajaj's Pulsar bike, a leading two-wheeler company, needs no special mention. Especially the youth love this bike. Many people think of buying a Pulsar if they buy one. Pulsar, which has been launching bikes with higher CC, is now bringing bikes with lower CC to the market. In this sequence, it has recently launched a new stylish bike.

Bajaj Bike

Bajaj Company has launched two new bikes in the market. This bike has been brought for the youth who want a sporty look. New bikes have been brought under the name Pulsar N125 and Pulsar NS125. Let's know the complete details like what features are there in these bikes and what is the price.

PulserN125

How are the features of Pulsar N125: This bike is equipped with a 124.58 cc engine. This bike comes with a 5-speed manual and a fuel tank capacity of 9.5 liters. Talking about the price, this bike is available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 94,644. The price of the disc-Bluetooth variant in this is fixed at Rs 98,654. This bike is available in 7 colors. It has a 124.53 cc air-cooled engine. Also Read | Bajaj Chetak 3202 electric scooter available for Rs 13,000? Check features, price, EMI plan and more It produces 12BHP at 8500 RPM and 11NM at 6000 RPM. Talking about mileage, the company claims that this bike gives 60 km per liter of petrol. However, reviews say that it can give up to at least 56.

Bajaj-ns125

Bajaj Pulsar NS125: Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 comes with single-channel anti-lock braking system. Its ex-showroom price is Rs 1,06,739. This bike is equipped with features like powerful 124.45 cc engine, digital instrument cluster and updated LED lighting. LED indicators have been provided in place of halogen turn indicators. Also Read | Jio Electric Bicycle Launch Details: Check features, battery, range and price The digital instrument cluster offers features such as speedometer, real-time fuel consumption and an indicator to tell which gear you are in. It also has a Bluetooth connectivity option for the instrument cluster via the Bajaj Ride Connect application. Also, a USB port for mobile charging is also provided. Talking about the engine, it has a 124.45 cc, air-cooled engine. It produces a maximum power of 12 BHP at 8,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 11 Nm at 7,000 rpm. This bike comes with a 5-speed gear box and has telescopic suspensions at the front and mono shock suspensions at the rear. Also Read | Maruti Vitara EV coming soon? Check its interior, exterior, range and more

Latest Videos