Bajaj Chetak to TVS iQube: Check out top 5 electric scooters with huge storage capacity

Electric scooters are gaining popularity due to their practical storage solutions. This article lists the top five electric scooters with the most storage capacity, including Ather Rizta, Bajaj Chetak, Ola S1 Pro Plus Gen 3, TVS iQube, and River Indie.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 4, 2025, 5:43 PM IST

Scooters are all about being practical by offering additional storage capacity like no two-wheeler. Due to their equal boot space compared to their internal combustion engine rivals, electric scooters are now leading the way. The top five electric scooters with the most space in their class are listed below.

article_image2

1. Ather Rizta

Ather Energy's place in the market for family-friendly scooters has been solidified by the Rizta's overwhelming success. The Rizta's enormous 34-liter under-storage capacity can fit a shopping bag, a full-face helmet, and other trinkets. Not only that, but the frunk on the Rizta adds an extra 22 liters. Ex-showroom prices for the three Ather scooter models range from Rs 1,11,499 to Rs 1.47 lakh

Also Read | MG Comet EV EMI scheme launched – Buy affordable vehicle at Rs 4,999 per month

article_image3

2. Bajaj Chetak

The latest generation Chetak boasts one of the largest under-seat capacities in its class, with 35 liters. By revamping the chassis and extending the wheelbase by 25 mm, Bajaj Auto was able to enhance the overall amount of room by 80 mm. More under-seat storage is now possible because to the 3.5 kWh battery's relocation lower in the floorboard. Ex-showroom prices for the new Chetak start at Rs 1.20 lakh.

article_image4

3. Ola S1 Pro Plus Gen 3

The third generation S1 series from Ola Electric, which offers greater storage choices, increased power, and a longer range, was just released. The highest-end S1 Pro Plus has 34 liters of storage. This one does not have a frunk, but it does have cubbyholes for extra room. Ex-showroom, the S1 Pro Plus costs Rs 1.55 lakh.

Also Read | Bajaj Chetak 3202 electric scooter available for Rs 13,000? Check features, price, EMI plan and more

article_image5

4. TVS iQube

Among the top three selling electric scooters on the market is the iQube. In addition to its sturdy construction and features, it has a 32-liter storage capacity. In contrast, the entry-level 2.2kWh model has a 30-liter capacity. Ex-showroom, the iQube with 32-liter capacity costs Rs 1.26 lakh.

article_image6

5. River Indie

Although the Indie doesn't seem as fancy as other scooters, it has a sturdy build with lots of storage space. First, two helmets are securely stored in the 43-liter under-seat storage. A 12-liter lockable glove compartment with a USB charger is another feature. The only scooter on the list with aluminum pannier mounts on both sides for adding more compartments is this one. Ex-showroom, the Indie costs Rs 1.43 lakh.

Also Read | Maruti Vitara EV coming soon? Check its interior, exterior, range and more

 

