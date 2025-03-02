MG Comet EV EMI scheme launched – Buy affordable vehicle at Rs 4,999 per month

The company has launched an EMI scheme to buy the MG Comet EV, one of the cheapest electric cars in the country, in installments. Through this, you can own this car by paying Rs 4999 per month.

The current increase in petrol and diesel prices has had a major impact on the economy of the common man. In such a situation, electric vehicles have not only emerged as a better option but have also proved to be very economical in the long run. If you are planning to buy a great electric car at a low price, the MG Comet EV will be a great choice for you. This car is making waves in the market with its excellent features, attractive design and affordable EMI scheme.



MG Comet EV: Affordable and Smart Electric Car MG Comet EV is one of the cheapest electric cars in India. This car is a great choice especially for those who commute daily in the city. Its small size, modern features and excellent battery performance make it even more attractive. Also Read | Bajaj Chetak 3202 electric scooter available for Rs 13,000? Check features, price, EMI plan and more Best Features of MG Comet EV Range: Capable of traveling up to 200-250 km on a single charge. Battery: 17.3 kWh lithium ion battery. Charging time: Full charge in about 7 hours. Maximum speed: Maximum speed is 80 kmph. Design: Stylish, compact and modern look, especially suitable for the city. Safety Features: Dual airbags, ABS, EBD and reverse camera.



MG Comet EV for just Rs.4,999 EMI If you are thinking of buying this car on EMI, then there is good news for you. MG has partnered with select banking partners to offer financing options, allowing you to make it yours for just Rs.4,999 EMI. Also Read | Maruti Vitara EV coming soon? Check its interior, exterior, range and more EMI Plan Details Total Price: Rs.7.98 Lakh (Ex-Showroom) Down Payment: Approximately Rs.1.5 Lakh Loan Amount: Rs.6.48 Lakh Interest Rate: 9% to 12% (depending on bank and credit score) Loan Term: 5-7 years Monthly EMI: Rs.4,999 (as per initial plan)

Why is MG Comet EV a great choice? 1. Low Maintenance Cost The maintenance cost of electric cars is much lower than that of petrol and diesel cars. There is no need to change engine oil or filter, which saves a lot of money in the long run. 2. Best for Daily Commute If you go to office daily or make local trips in the city, this car will be a great choice for you. Its compact size makes it easy to drive even in traffic jams. 3. Government Subsidies and Tax Benefits Central and state governments are providing subsidies and tax exemptions to promote electric vehicles. You can get a discount on the price of this car under the FAME II scheme.

Is MG Comet EV right for you? Daily travel of 50-100 km in the city. Want to buy a good electric car on a low budget. No high speed required. This car is the best choice for those who want to reduce maintenance and petrol costs. Is buying MG Comet EV right? If your budget is less than Rs 8 lakh and you are looking for a good electric car, the MG Comet EV will be a great choice. Its low price, excellent range and low EMI make it a great choice for the middle class and city dwellers. If you are thinking of buying an electric car in the future, this car should be your priority.

