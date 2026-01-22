The 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift arrives with refreshed styling, new features, and an 8-speed automatic gearbox. It offers upgraded interiors, enhanced safety, new colours, and extended warranty benefits, with prices to be announced in March.

The new 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift has finally arrived. Pre-bookings have already started, while prices will be revealed in March. The updated model includes improved styling, new features, technical enhancements, and a new 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. With the new Kushaq, buyers will get a 4-year/1,00,000 km standard warranty (extendable up to 6 years), four years of RSA (Roadside Assistance), and 4 free labor services valid for up to 2 years/30,000 km.

Specifications

The new Skoda Kushaq 2026 continues to use the 1.0L TSI and 1.5L TSI petrol engines. These engines produce 115bhp and 150bhp of power, respectively. The 1.0L turbo petrol engine is now available with a standard 6-speed manual transmission and a new 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Meanwhile, the 1.5L TSI variants now get rear disc brakes as standard. The 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox is exclusively available with the 1.5L petrol engine.

Significant upgrades have been made inside the vehicle's cabin. The new Skoda Kushaq 2026 facelift offers a slightly larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Google Gemini AI assistant, wireless Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay, along with a new 10.25-inch digital driver display.

The vehicle also features a panoramic sunroof, first-in-segment rear seats with a massage function, a 6-speaker sound system, automatic climate control, a 6-way electrically adjustable front seat with ventilation, leatherette seats, and front parking sensors. A dual-tone black and beige cabin theme is available with the Prestige trim, while the Monte Carlo trim exclusively offers a crimson interior.

For safety, the new Kushaq gets features like 6 airbags, an electronic differential lock, ABS with EBD, rain-sensing wipers, electronic stability control, traction control, an auto-dimming IRVM, hill hold assist, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

The updated lineup includes three new paint schemes: Shimla Green, Cherry Red, and Steel Grey. Following Skoda's Modern Solid design language, the new Kushaq facelift features a Kodiaq-inspired front grille, redesigned headlamps with eyebrow-like DRLs, a revised front bumper, newly designed alloy wheels, and an LED light bar at the rear with illuminated 'Skoda' lettering.