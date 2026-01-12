Once seen only in luxury cars, sunroofs are now common in mid-range cars priced under ₹15 lakh. In 2026, several models like the Tata Sierra, MG Hector, and Hyundai Creta are on the market with panoramic sunroofs.

Once a premium feature in vehicles, sunroofs have now become a much-loved feature even in mid-range cars in India. Once limited to luxury cars, this feature has now become a favorite among mid-range car buyers as well. In 2026, car companies have updated their lineups, introducing several models with sunroofs or panoramic sunroofs at an ex-showroom price of under ₹15 lakh. If you want to enjoy an open-air drive without putting too much strain on your pocket, these five cars could be the best option for you.

Tata Sierra

The Tata Sierra is one of the newest SUVs in the Indian market.

A panoramic sunroof is available from the Pure+ variant onwards.

Price: Approximately ₹14.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Features the largest sunroof in its class, setting it apart from competitors.

MG Hector 2026 Facelift

The 2026 facelift gets a new exterior and a revamped interior.

Panoramic sunroof available on the Select Pro trim.

Price: Approximately ₹14 lakh (ex-showroom)

Offers a comfortable cabin and a strong road presence.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

A new premium model aimed at the mid-range segment.

Panoramic sunroof on the ZXI (O) variant.

Price: Approximately ₹14.08 lakh (ex-showroom)

Available in petrol and strong-hybrid engine options.

Features a relatively large sunroof for its segment.

Hyundai Creta

Why is the Hyundai Creta still the number one choice for buyers?

A panoramic sunroof is available from the EX(O) variant onwards.

Price: Approximately ₹12.58 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Reliable brand value and constantly updated features.

A good balance of comfort and technology.