5 budget cars you might want to avoid

In the current economic climate, many first-time car buyers opt for budget-friendly options. However, some cars may not be worth the investment.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 7:30 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 7:30 PM IST

If you're thinking of buying a new car on a low budget, think again. Some cars under Rs 6 lakhs might seem like a good deal, but they can lead to problems. Due to lack of features, poor performance, and safety concerns, these cars might not meet your expectations. So, before making a decision, be sure to get complete information about these cars.

article_image2

Renault Kwid Review

Renault Kwid

The Renault Kwid may look stylish, but its base model lacks safety features and a premium interior. It's not ideal for long drives or families. The rear seat isn't very comfortable, which can be problematic on longer journeys.

article_image3

Maruti Alto 800 Review

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

The Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 is certainly budget-friendly, but it won't appeal to those seeking modern features and strong performance. Its engine power is low, making it feel underpowered when carrying heavy loads or in hilly areas.

article_image4

Datsun Redi-GO Review

Datsun Redi-GO

The Datsun Redi-GO's design and features feel outdated. It doesn't offer much comfort or good safety features. Its finishing and interior quality are weak compared to other brands.

article_image5

Maruti S-Presso Review

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

The Maruti S-Presso is marketed as a mini SUV, but its base model might disappoint. It lacks essential features, and its design isn't universally appealing. Its stability on highways is also a concern.

article_image6

Hyundai Santro Review

Hyundai Santro

The Hyundai Santro might be a reliable name, but its base model is very basic in terms of features. Compared to other cars, it doesn't offer good value for money.

article_image7

Budget Car Buying Tips

Things to Consider

Before buying these cars, consider your budget, needs, and desired features. Saving up for a better model might be a wiser decision. Buying the wrong car can lead to loss of money, time, and peace of mind.

