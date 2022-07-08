Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Xiaomi 12 Lite to launch soon, four colour options confirmed; know its speculated features

    The Xiaomi 12 Lite will be available in four different colours: purple, green, pink, and silver. While the company has not publicly released the specifications and features, a handful of recent postings have validated them.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 8, 2022, 1:25 PM IST

    The release of the Xiaomi 12 Lite has been confirmed. The company's worldwide account acknowledged the debut while previewing the future premium smartphone's four colour possibilities. The Xiaomi 12 Lite will be distinguished by its thin and "featherweight compact design."

    The Xiaomi 12 Lite will have a flat frame. On the rear, there will be a rectangular camera module. The gadget will contain three cameras, one huge circular cutout and two smaller ones below it. The camera module also houses the LED flash module.

    The phone will be 159.30 x 73.70 x 7.29mm in size and weigh around 173 grammes. It will be powered by a 4300 mAh battery. While the battery capacity is somewhat higher than that of the Mi 11 Lite (4250 mAh), the Xiaomi 12 Lite's battery charges significantly faster thanks to 67W fast charging capabilities.

    With a 6.55-inch display, the smartphone will also be rather tall. It will have a Full HD+ resolution and an AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display of the Xiaomi 12 Lite will also support HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

    The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC will be at the core of the device. It is likely to be released with 6GB/ 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

    The Xiaomi 12 Lite camera arrangement will also be upgraded. It will have a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. The phone will sport a 32MP front camera for selfies. The phone's precise launch date has not been confirmed by Xiaomi. Following its global premiere, the Xiaomi 12 Lite is expected to make its Indian debut later this year.

