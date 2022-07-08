Nothing Phone (1): Want to avail instant discount ahead of launch? Details here

There is no information on the device's offline sale as of yet, but Flipkart has informed that interested purchasers must obtain pre-order passes in order to order the Nothing Phone (1) in the following week. In addition, the e-commerce portal has offered an immediate discount on the first Nothing smartphone.

Nothing Phone (1) will be released internationally on July 12, and the company has already stated that the new smartphone will be available in India through Flipkart. There is no information on the device's offline sale as of yet, but Flipkart has informed that interested purchasers must obtain pre-order passes in order to order the Nothing Phone (1) in the following week. In addition, the e-commerce portal has offered an immediate discount on the first Nothing smartphone. Nothing earlier announced plans to extend its customer assistance in the area to over 270 authorised service centres in over 250 locations, as well as year-round help through the Nothing India channels.

Nothing Phone (1) purchasers will be entitled for a Rs 2000 immediate discount, according to Flipkart. It should be noted that the promotion is only available to consumers who pay for the Nothing Phone (1) with an HDFC Bank credit or debit card. Customers may also take advantage of the discount on HDFC bank EMI transactions.

According to various media reports, the Nothing will offer the forthcoming Phone (1) in three RAM and storage options - 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB - for $397 (about Rs 31,000), $419 (approximately Rs 32,000), and $456 (approximately Rs 36,000).

Reports suggest that Nothing Phone (1) models would be available for Rs 29,000, Rs 30,000, and Rs 34,000 after immediate discount.

Nothing Phone (1) is said to have a 6.55-inch OLED display. The selfie camera will be housed in a punch-hole cutout at the upper left of the display. Aside from that, the smartphone has a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Carl Pei announced that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor will power the Nothing Phone (1). According to reports, the SoS will be combined with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. When it comes to cameras, the smartphone has a dual-camera configuration at the back with a 50MP primary sensor and a 16MP ultra wide sensor. The Nothing Phone (1) might include a 16MP selfie camera on the front.

The business has already stated that the gadget would operate on the Android-based Nothing OS, which you can try out now through the Nothing Launcher, which is accessible on Google Play for select smartphone models. The smartphone is said to be powered by a 4,500 mAh battery with 45W rapid charging capabilities.