Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nothing Phone (1): Want to avail instant discount ahead of launch? Details here

    There is no information on the device's offline sale as of yet, but Flipkart has informed that interested purchasers must obtain pre-order passes in order to order the Nothing Phone (1) in the following week. In addition, the e-commerce portal has offered an immediate discount on the first Nothing smartphone.

    Nothing Phone 1 Want to avail instant discount ahead of launch on July 12 Flipkart Details here gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 8, 2022, 11:16 AM IST

    Nothing Phone (1) will be released internationally on July 12, and the company has already stated that the new smartphone will be available in India through Flipkart. There is no information on the device's offline sale as of yet, but Flipkart has informed that interested purchasers must obtain pre-order passes in order to order the Nothing Phone (1) in the following week. In addition, the e-commerce portal has offered an immediate discount on the first Nothing smartphone. Nothing earlier announced plans to extend its customer assistance in the area to over 270 authorised service centres in over 250 locations, as well as year-round help through the Nothing India channels.

    Nothing Phone (1) purchasers will be entitled for a Rs 2000 immediate discount, according to Flipkart. It should be noted that the promotion is only available to consumers who pay for the Nothing Phone (1) with an HDFC Bank credit or debit card. Customers may also take advantage of the discount on HDFC bank EMI transactions.

    According to various media reports, the Nothing will offer the forthcoming Phone (1) in three RAM and storage options - 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB - for $397 (about Rs 31,000), $419 (approximately Rs 32,000), and $456 (approximately Rs 36,000).

    Also Read | Nothing phone (1): Pre-order pass available on Flipkart? Here's what we know

    Reports suggest that Nothing Phone (1) models would be available for Rs 29,000, Rs 30,000, and Rs 34,000 after immediate discount. 

    Nothing Phone (1) is said to have a 6.55-inch OLED display. The selfie camera will be housed in a punch-hole cutout at the upper left of the display. Aside from that, the smartphone has a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor. 

    Carl Pei announced that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor will power the Nothing Phone (1). According to reports, the SoS will be combined with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. When it comes to cameras, the smartphone has a dual-camera configuration at the back with a 50MP primary sensor and a 16MP ultra wide sensor. The Nothing Phone (1) might include a 16MP selfie camera on the front.

    Also Read | OnePlus Nord 2T, Nothing Phone (1) and more: 5 smartphones to launch in July

    The business has already stated that the gadget would operate on the Android-based Nothing OS, which you can try out now through the Nothing Launcher, which is accessible on Google Play for select smartphone models. The smartphone is said to be powered by a 4,500 mAh battery with 45W rapid charging capabilities.

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2022, 11:16 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lava launches Blaze smartphone with triple camera Here s all you need to know gcw

    Lava launches Blaze smartphone with triple camera; Here's all you need to know

    Lockdown Mode Apple announces feature to protect devices from spyware attacks gcw

    Lockdown Mode: Apple announces feature to protect devices from spyware attacks

    Apple s all new MacBook Air powered by M2 to be available from July 15 details here gcw

    Apple's all new-MacBook Air, powered by M2, to be available from July 15

    Upcoming Apple iPhone to let users type in rain Here s what we know gcw

    Upcoming Apple iPhone to let users type in rain? Here's what we know

    iQoo 9T likely to launch by July end might support fast charging better processor and more gcw

    iQoo 9T likely to launch by July end; might support fast charging, better processor and more

    Recent Stories

    Neetu Kapoor birthday Alia Bhatt has an adorable wish for mom in law drb

    Neetu Kapoor birthday: Alia Bhatt has an adorable wish for mom-in-law

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, Southampton T20I: Rohit Sharma impressed by Hardik Pandya all-round effort-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Southampton T20I: Rohit Sharma impressed by Hardik Pandya's all-round effort

    Who is Shinzo Abe the longest serving Japanese PM gcw

    Who is Shinzo Abe, the longest-serving Japanese PM?

    Khuda Hafiz 2 actor Vidyut Jammwal debunks myths around no carb diets drb

    Exclusive: Khuda Hafiz 2 actor Vidyut Jammwal debunks myths around no-carb diets

    Wimbledon 2022: I don't deserve to be in the semis Fritz after Nadal semis pullout hands Kyrgios final berth-ayh

    Wimbledon 2022: 'I don't deserve to be in semis' - Fritz after Nadal pullout hands Kyrgios final berth

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon