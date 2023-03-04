Why is boAt Wave Flex smartwatch worth Rs 1500 a steal deal?

The boAt Wave Flex is the most affordable smartwatch that the company has launched and it comes with a host of features including Bluetooth calling, it also promises a battery life of up to 10 days. The boAt Wave Flex Connect Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch is available in three classy colors - Active Black, Cherry Blossom, and Deep Blue, and is priced at just Rs 1,499.

With its large 1.83-inch HD monitor and crystal-clear visuals, the boAt Wave Flex makes it simple to access alerts and applications. The Wave Flex Connect is the ideal combination of style and utility thanks to its elegant metallic design and plush, skin-friendly silicone bands in bright colours.

You can always remain linked with the boAt Wave Flex Connect Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch. You can join via BT Calling, make conversations using the built-in high-definition speaker, and save up to 10 preferred contacts on the watch. With a variety of sports modes and precise sensors, you can remain busy and monitor your health. Additionally, the smartwatch has a speech assistant that you can use to give brief instructions for immediate weather or cricket results.

With its dust- and water-resistant construction, the boAt Wave Flex Connect is made to endure the elements. The smartwatch can run constantly for up to 10 days on a single charge and can be fast-charged in just two hours, so you can remain busy and worry-free.

The boAt Wave Flex Connect Bluetooth Talking Wristwatch is only Rs 1,499 and comes in three elegant colours: Active Black, Cherry Blossom, and Deep Blue. It is available for buy on boAt-lifestyle.com and Amazon. With all of its sophisticated features, it is the ideal ally for your busy way of life and regular use.

