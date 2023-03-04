Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why is boAt Wave Flex smartwatch worth Rs 1500 a steal deal?

    The boAt Wave Flex is the most affordable smartwatch that the company has launched and it comes with a host of features including Bluetooth calling, it also promises a battery life of up to 10 days. The boAt Wave Flex Connect Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch is available in three classy colors - Active Black, Cherry Blossom, and Deep Blue, and is priced at just Rs 1,499.

    Why is boAt Wave Flex smartwatch worth Rs 1500 a steal deal gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 4, 2023, 12:24 PM IST

    The well-known devices company boAt has introduced a new wristwatch in India. BoAt has revealed the boAt Wave Flex, a wearable that it has added to its extensive lineup. It has a variety of functions, including Bluetooth calling, and is the company's most cost-effective wearable to date. Additionally, a power life of up to 10 days is promised. In addition, a very big display offers a wonderful watching experience.

    With its large 1.83-inch HD monitor and crystal-clear visuals, the boAt Wave Flex makes it simple to access alerts and applications. The Wave Flex Connect is the ideal combination of style and utility thanks to its elegant metallic design and plush, skin-friendly silicone bands in bright colours.

    Also Read | New Moto Razr foldable phone launching soon, CEO says 'it's much better'

    You can always remain linked with the boAt Wave Flex Connect Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch. You can join via BT Calling, make conversations using the built-in high-definition speaker, and save up to 10 preferred contacts on the watch. With a variety of sports modes and precise sensors, you can remain busy and monitor your health. Additionally, the smartwatch has a speech assistant that you can use to give brief instructions for immediate weather or cricket results.

    With its dust- and water-resistant construction, the boAt Wave Flex Connect is made to endure the elements. The smartwatch can run constantly for up to 10 days on a single charge and can be fast-charged in just two hours, so you can remain busy and worry-free.

    Also Read | International Women's Day 2023: 5 tech gifts to make your woman's life easier

    The boAt Wave Flex Connect Bluetooth Talking Wristwatch is only Rs 1,499 and comes in three elegant colours: Active Black, Cherry Blossom, and Deep Blue. It is available for buy on boAt-lifestyle.com and Amazon. With all of its sophisticated features, it is the ideal ally for your busy way of life and regular use.

    Also Read | Foxconn may invest $700 million in India, likely to create 1 lakh jobs: Report

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    New Moto Razr foldable phone launching soon CEO says its much better will compete with Samsung Oppo gcw

    New Moto Razr foldable phone launching soon, CEO says 'it's much better'

    iPhone 15 series to launch this year 5 things which may be introduced by Apple here is what we know so far gcw

    iPhone 15 series to launch this year; Here are 5 things that may be introduced

    Holi 2023 offer MASSIVE discounts on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 during Flipkart sale check details gcw

    Holi 2023: MASSIVE discounts on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 during Flipkart sale

    Why is the new Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen a must buy for your home gcw

    Why is the new Amazon Echo Dot (5th-Gen) a must buy for your home?

    Moto G73 5G likely to launch in India on March 10 Here is what you can expect gcw

    Moto G73 5G likely to launch in India on March 10? Here's what you can expect

    Recent Stories

    Travel 10 destinations in India where you can escape the heat wave

    10 destinations in India where you can escape the heat wave

    New Moto Razr foldable phone launching soon CEO says its much better will compete with Samsung Oppo gcw

    New Moto Razr foldable phone launching soon, CEO says 'it's much better'

    WATCH BTS member Jungkook enjoys RRR's Naatu Naatu during his Weverse live; here's how his fans react RBA

    WATCH: BTS member Jungkook enjoys RRR's Naatu Naatu during his Weverse live; here's how his fans react

    Chennai Kolkata among cities facing significant risks by 2100: Study

    Chennai, Kolkata among megacities facing 'significant risk' by 2100?

    Indore was worst Mark Taylor launches scathing attack on 'poor' pitches for India vs Australia series snt

    'Indore was worst': Mark Taylor launches scathing attack on 'poor' pitches for India vs Australia series

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon