Trump's 26% Tariff on India: Detailed Q&A to Understand the Implications for Key Sectors
President Donald Trump has announced a 26% reciprocal tariff on Indian goods entering the US market, citing India's high import duties on American products. This historic move aims to reduce the US trade deficit and boost domestic manufacturing. How will these tariffs impact Indian exports, and why is India better positioned than competitors like China and Vietnam? Watch this detailed Q&A explainer to understand the implications for key sectors, bilateral trade, and global supply chains.