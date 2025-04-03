Google Pixel 9a sale starts on April 16 in India - Is it the best buy for you?

Read Full Article

The most affordable smartphone in the Pixel 9 lineup is the Google Pixel 9a. Despite the phone's March 19 debut, the business left customers waiting for information on its availability. However, the wait is finally over. Google declared a few days ago that the Google Pixel 9a will be on sale in India on April 16. With a dual back camera configuration, the Tensor G4 CPU, and Android 15 out of the box, the Pixel 9a was released for Rs 49,999.

The gadget is available to customers via Flipkart and other retail partners. Three sophisticated colour choices will be available: iris, porcelain, and obsidian. For the Indian market, the Pixel 9a is available in a single option for less than Rs 50,000: 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. On the other hand, a fourth colour choice and an extra 128GB storage type are available in other countries, including the US.

What do we know about Google Pixel 9a?

The Pixel 9a offers a number of significant improvements over the Pixel 8a. A more flush back camera module, similar of earlier Xiaomi and OnePlus models, has replaced the conventional camera hump in Google's redesign. This makes the gadget appear smoother and cleaner. Although fans of the Pixel's camera bump may be disappointed, the incorporated camera lens offers it a stylish appearance.

With a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens, the camera system has also been improved. In addition to a 13-megapixel front-facing camera that guarantees high-quality selfies, Google has included a macro mode for taking detailed close-up pictures with the primary sensor.

For clearer graphics, the display has been enlarged to 6.3 inches and uses an AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Additionally, brightness has been much increased, peaking at 2,700 nits as opposed to the Pixel 8a's 2,000 nits on a smaller 6.1-inch screen.

Google's Tensor G4 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage power performance. With a 5,100mAh battery instead of the Pixel 8a's 4,402mAh, battery life is also significantly improved. The phone is more handy for daily use because it supports both Qi wireless charging and 23W wired fast charging.

Is Google Pixel 9a worth buying?

Given its price tag of Rs 49,999, the Google Pixel 9a appears to be a compelling offer. The phone has all of the great features of the Pixel 9 series, but it costs a lot less. That being said, the Apple iPhone 16e and the Pixel 9a are direct rivals. The price difference between the Pixel 9a and the iPhone 16e is Rs 20,000.

Therefore, your priorities will determine whether or not you should purchase the Google Pixel 9a. The Google Pixel 9a is a wonderful option if you want an Android smartphone that is both high-end and reasonably priced. Like the Pixel 9 series, it is outfitted with Google's Tensor G4 processor. Even though it just has two cameras, the battery life and performance remain unaffected.

