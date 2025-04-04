user
user icon

Pentagon watchdog to probe Pete Hegseth over leaked Signal chat on Yemen war plan

The Pentagon inspector general's office will investigate Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth's use of commercial messaging app Signal to discuss air strikes on Yemen, a memo released Thursday said.

Pentagon watchdog to probe Pete Hegseth over leaked Signal chat on Yemen war plan snt
Sunita Iyer
Sunita Iyer
Published: Apr 4, 2025, 12:50 AM IST

The Inspector General of the Department of Defense (DOD) has launched an investigation into Pentagon Secretary Pete Hegseth’s use of the encrypted messaging app Signal to discuss sensitive military operations in Yemen. The probe follows a bipartisan request from the Senate Armed Services Committee after allegations surfaced that classified intelligence regarding US airstrikes in Yemen had been shared in a Signal group chat that included a journalist.

The investigation aims to assess compliance with classification and records retention requirements, which may have been circumvented by a disappearing message timer set on the chat. According to a memo announcing the probe, investigators will determine "the extent to which the Secretary of Defense and other DOD personnel complied with DOD policies and procedures for the use of a commercial messaging application for official business."

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker, a Republican, and ranking Democrat Jack Reed urged the investigation upon learning that Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, had been included in a Signal chat discussing Yemen operations.

“This chat was alleged to have included classified information pertaining to sensitive military actions in Yemen,” the senators wrote in their request. “If true, this reporting raises questions as to the use of unclassified networks to discuss sensitive and classified information, as well as the sharing of such information with those who do not have proper clearance and need to know.”

This isn't The Matrix: Goldberg speaks out

The controversy recently escalated after Goldberg dismissed an explanation by National Security Adviser Mike Waltz regarding how he was added to the chat. Waltz suggested that Goldberg’s contact was “sucked in” to the chat due to another individual’s contact list.

“This isn’t The Matrix,” Goldberg told NBC’s Kristen Welker on Meet the Press. “Phone numbers don’t just get sucked into other phones. I don’t know what he’s talking about there.”

Goldberg continued, “Very frequently in journalism, the most obvious explanation is the explanation. My phone number was in his phone because my phone number is in his phone.”

Goldberg and The Atlantic published details of the chat on March 24, revealing discussions among senior Trump administration officials about an imminent US strike on Houthi positions in Yemen. The disclosures raised concerns in Washington regarding the security protocols of key administration figures and whether the messages constituted a breach of national security.

US President Donald Trump defended Waltz, denying reports that the national security adviser had offered to resign. “No, he didn’t,” Trump said. “There was no reason for him to.”

Trump added, “Waltz is a very good man, and he will continue to do a good job.”

Goldberg, however, challenged Waltz’s claims that they had never met or communicated. “Waltz is telling everyone that he’s never met me or spoken to me – that’s simply not true.”

Waltz previously stated in a White House meeting that he had “never met” Goldberg. “There’s a lot of journalists … who have made big names for themselves making up lies about this president,” Waltz said. Referring to Goldberg, he added, “This one in particular I’ve never met, don’t know, never communicated with, and we are looking into and reviewing how the heck he got into this room.”

The National Security Council (NSC) has confirmed the authenticity of the messages and is investigating how Goldberg was added to the group. Possible explanations range from an accidental selection of his contact, a misattributed phone number, or intentional sabotage.

Goldberg, however, dismissed the theories. “This has become a somewhat farcical situation. There’s no subterfuge here. My number was in his phone. He mistakenly added me to the group chat. There we go.”

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Copenhagens Alchemist restaurant ignites controversy with unconventional, $700 five-hour dining experience dmn

Copenhagen’s Alchemist restaurant ignites controversy with unconventional, $700 five-hour dining experience

'When your son eats your dad': UK mother SHOCKED after toddler eats grandfather's ashes (WATCH) shk

'When your son eats your dad': UK mother SHOCKED after toddler eats grandfather's ashes (WATCH)

Unilateral attack: Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez slams US tariffs, announces 14.1 billion aid package dmn

'Unilateral attack': Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez slams US tariffs, announces €14.1 billion aid package

Myanmar earthquake death toll reaches 3,085; military declares ceasefire for relief efforts dmn

Myanmar earthquake death toll reaches 3,085; military declares ceasefire for relief efforts

Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs: All you need to know and other frequently asked questions (FAQs) shk

Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs: All you need to know and other frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Recent Stories

RH CEO Dismisses Trump Tariffs, But Wall Street Isn’t Buying It – Stock Heads For Largest Single-Day Drop On Record

RH CEO Dismisses Trump Tariffs, But Wall Street Isn’t Buying It – Stock Heads For Largest Single-Day Drop On Record

GM Marks Marginal Sales Growth In China In Q1: But Retail Continues To Stay Bullish

GM Marks Marginal Sales Growth In China In Q1: But Retail Continues To Stay Bullish

CASI Pharma Stock Rises On $20M Buyout Offer From CEO For China Business Operations: Retail Remains Extremely Bullish

CASI Pharma Stock Rises On $20M Buyout Offer From CEO For China Business Operations: Retail Remains Extremely Bullish

ICE Stock Bucks Broader Market Sell-Off On Strong March, Quarterly Statistics — Retail Sentiment Brightens

ICE Stock Bucks Broader Market Sell-Off On Strong March, Quarterly Statistics — Retail Sentiment Brightens

Trump Tariffs Weigh On Nvidia Stock, But HSBC Analyst Warns Of Bigger Risks Ahead

Trump Tariffs Weigh On Nvidia Stock, But HSBC Analyst Warns Of Bigger Risks Ahead

Recent Videos

Janhvi Kapoor Stuns in a Sparkling Silver Bodycon Gown

Janhvi Kapoor Stuns in a Sparkling Silver Bodycon Gown

Video Icon
Trump's 26% Tariff on India: Detailed Q&A to Understand the Implications for Key Sectors

Trump's 26% Tariff on India: Detailed Q&A to Understand the Implications for Key Sectors

Video Icon
'Mai Toot Jaunga, Lekin Jhukunga Nahi!': Mallikarjun Kharge Hits Back at BJP, Dares Anurag Thakur

'Mai Toot Jaunga, Lekin Jhukunga Nahi!': Mallikarjun Kharge Hits Back at BJP, Dares Anurag Thakur

Video Icon
Waqf Amendment Bill Passed at Midnight; Congress MP Claims It’s a Distraction from US Tariffs

Waqf Amendment Bill Passed at Midnight; Congress MP Claims It’s a Distraction from US Tariffs

Video Icon
Kesari Chapter 2 Trailer: Akshay Kumar & R Madhavan Face off in Tale of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

Kesari Chapter 2 Trailer: Akshay Kumar & R Madhavan Face off in Tale of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

Video Icon