International Women's Day 2023: 5 tech gifts to make your woman's life easier

International Women's Day 2023: When Women's Day gets closer, everyone looks for the ideal present to honour the stunning women in their life. We discovered a tonne of unique gadgets and equipment that are useful for every amazing woman in your life. Here are some of your options.

Women's Day is observed on March 8 each year. This day is observed to honour the accomplishments of women in various disciplines, to raise awareness of problems affecting women, and to advance gender equality. In 2023, International Women's Day will focus on closing the digital gap that disadvantages women.

The topic of the United Nations' International Women's Day celebration is "DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equity." Today, technology is a major part of our existence. It can make living simpler and safer for us. Give technology to the ladies in your life on International Women's Day in 2023.

Here are 5 options that you can gift your lovely woman:

1. Kindle: There is no greater present for book fans in your life than an e-reader. The thousands of books and papers you can keep on your Kindle are light and portable. The benefit of immediate access to the most recent books without having to go to a bookstore or stand in line is the best part. The price starts at Rs 9,999.

2. Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera: With an instant camera, assist your mother in recording life's significant events. You can pick the recipient's favourite colour from a variety of colours for this adorable and small camera from Fujifilm. The price starts from Rs 3,999.

3. Apple AirPods Pro: Who wouldn't relish unwrapping a brand-new pair of AirPods? One of the finest presents for this Women's Day is the Apple Airpods Pro. These AirPods have an unique touch thanks to the company's personalization choice. Customers can customise their AirPods with a mix of characters, numerals, and emojis, claims Apple. The price starts at Rs 26,900.

4. Dyson Airwrap: Gifting a Dyson Airwrap, which describes itself as the only hair styler that can curl and shape using the Coanda effect without using excessive heat, is a thoughtful gesture for a woman who values her hair. This indicates that hair is shielded from the harm caused by thermal shaping. The price starts from Rs 45,900.

5. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: The ideal present for this International Women's Day may be the Galaxy Watch 4. What else might it be, then? The watch has a number of amazing features, including continuing SPO2 sleep readings and a period counter. Glow and Samsung have worked together to forecast future reproductive windows, ovulation days, and menstruation for up to 24 cycles. So, wish your lovely lady a happy Women's Day and give her this as a gift. The price starts from Rs 18,412.

Happy Women's Day 2023!

