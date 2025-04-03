Vivo V50e launching on April 10: Check out CONFIRMED specifications and other details

Read Full Article

Vivo V50e will be introduced in India later this month. The launch date, colour options, and important camera specs of the phone have all been verified by the business. Vivo had already disclosed some of the next smartphone's construction specs. It will be sold on Flipkart and the official Vivo online shop. The Vivo V40e successor's anticipated features and likely price range were revealed by leaks. The ordinary Vivo V50, which was introduced in the nation in February, is anticipated to be joined by the Vivo V50e.

Vivo V50e: When and what time will launch take place?

According to a corporate X post, the Vivo V50e will debut in India on April 10 at 12 p.m. IST. The phone will be available in Sapphire Blue and Pearl White, according to the official web page. The 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and an ultrawide angle secondary camera with a 116-degree field of view and a circular Aura Light feature are confirmed to be included in the Vivo V50e's Flipkart webpage.

Vivo V50e: What can you expect?

The company has previously said that the Vivo V50e will include a 50-megapixel selfie camera. 4K video recording is reportedly supported by both the front and rear cameras. It will have a 7.3mm thin profile and a quad-curved display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. According to reports, the phone satisfies IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance certifications. AI-powered features like Circle to Search, AI Note Assist, AI Image Expander, and AI Transcript Assist will be supported.

According to recent reports, the Vivo V50e would cost between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000 in India. A MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, a 5,600mAh battery with 90W fast charging capability, a 6.77-inch 1.5K screen, and an in-display fingerprint sensor are anticipated to be included. It will probably come with Funtouch OS 15, which is based on Android 15.

