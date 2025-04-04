GM Marks Marginal Sales Growth In China In Q1: But Retail Continues To Stay Bullish

Read Full Article

U.S. automaker General Motors (GM) said on Thursday that it delivered more than 442,000 vehicles in China and its joint ventures for the first quarter of 2025, marking a marginal growth of 0.23% from the corresponding quarter of 2024, when the company delivered over 441,000 vehicles.

New energy vehicle sales rose 53.2% on an annual basis, the company said.

New energy vehicles in China collectively refer to pure battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs). The company said that it is looking to add extended-range electric vehicles to its NEV portfolio in China this year.

GM will offer at least one NEV option for every new local vehicle to be launched in 2025, it added.

GM China President Steve Hill said that the "strong performance" in the quarter has set a solid foundation for profitable growth through 2025.

“We will continue to build momentum by enhancing product competitiveness, delivering exceptional customer experiences, and exploring new growth opportunities,” he added.

On Stocktwits, retail investor sentiment about GM rose marginally within the ‘bullish’ territory (63/100) while message volume remained at ‘extremely high’ levels over the past 24 hours.

GM's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:00 p.m. ET on April 3, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Earlier this week, GM reported a 16.7% rise in vehicle deliveries in the U.S. in the first quarter. The company reported 693,363 vehicle deliveries in the country through the end of March, with Chevrolet-brand vehicles accounting for a whopping majority of them, followed by GMC.

Reuters reported on Thursday that GM is moving to increase light-duty truck production out of its Fort Wayne, Indiana, assembly plant following the Trump administration's announcement of 25% tariffs on auto imports.

GM shares are down by about 10% this year but up by over 2% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos