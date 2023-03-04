Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New Moto Razr foldable phone launching soon, CEO says 'it's much better'

    Motorola continues with its foldable journey in 2023 and the company is ready to unleash its next-gen Razr foldable device this year. Motorola was one of the first brands to enter the flip market and now it is ready to push the levels.

    New Moto Razr foldable phone launching soon CEO says its much better will compete with Samsung Oppo gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 4, 2023, 12:03 PM IST

    Motorola continues with its foldable journey in 2023 and the company is ready to unleash its next-gen Razr foldable device this year. The CEO of Lenovo, Yuanqing Yang, confirmed the launch plans in an interview earlier this week at the Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC 2023) in Barcelona. Lenovo is the business in charge of Motorola.

    One of the first brands to join this market was Motorola, which brought the well-known Razr brand back to the flexible market. Due to its expensive price tag and average technology, the first-generation gadget failed to make a significant impact.

    The following model saw a number of advancements, but Samsung had a definite advantage due to the Galaxy Z Flip series' quick development. The new Moto Razr is "much better," according to Lenovo CEO, and the business is now prepared to attempt its fortunes once more.

    Also Read | International Women's Day 2023: 5 tech gifts to make your woman's life easier

    The company's admission about a new Moto Razr also places into context recent Moto Razr leaks, which indicate the product may be released in or around June of this year. Although the Lenovo CEO did not provide a precise debut date, we can expect to learn more about the device in the coming months.

    The visuals provided by leaks shows us a giant front screen on the upcoming Moto Razr phone that will put both Samsung and Oppo’s flip phones to shame.  The outer screen, as per the leaks cover the entire front frame, and even manages to fit the two camera sensors along with LED flash.

    Also Read | Foxconn may invest $700 million in India, likely to create 1 lakh jobs: Report

    The next step for companies in this market seems to be having a larger outer screen, and Motorola could beat Samsung to market by releasing its product first. Additionally, the screen gives you more space for features and enables designers to create new use cases, such as front-screen gaming.  It all comes down to the hardware that Motorola will use for its next foldable device, and price.

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2023, 12:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone 15 series to launch this year 5 things which may be introduced by Apple here is what we know so far gcw

    iPhone 15 series to launch this year; Here are 5 things that may be introduced

    Holi 2023 offer MASSIVE discounts on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 during Flipkart sale check details gcw

    Holi 2023: MASSIVE discounts on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 during Flipkart sale

    Why is the new Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen a must buy for your home gcw

    Why is the new Amazon Echo Dot (5th-Gen) a must buy for your home?

    Moto G73 5G likely to launch in India on March 10 Here is what you can expect gcw

    Moto G73 5G likely to launch in India on March 10? Here's what you can expect

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G spotted on Indian website likely to be launched soon Report gcw

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G spotted on Indian website, likely to be launched soon

    Recent Stories

    WATCH BTS member Jungkook enjoys RRR's Naatu Naatu during his Weverse live; here's how his fans react RBA

    WATCH: BTS member Jungkook enjoys RRR's Naatu Naatu during his Weverse live; here's how his fans react

    Chennai Kolkata among cities facing significant risks by 2100: Study

    Chennai, Kolkata among megacities facing 'significant risk' by 2100?

    Indore was worst Mark Taylor launches scathing attack on 'poor' pitches for India vs Australia series snt

    'Indore was worst': Mark Taylor launches scathing attack on 'poor' pitches for India vs Australia series

    Heat wave: Seven mocktails you must try this summer

    Heat wave: Seven mocktails you must try this summer

    Holi 2023: Dol Jatra to Lathmar Holi, 5 unique ways India celebrates this vibrant festival RBA

    Holi 2023: Dol Jatra to Lathmar Holi, 5 unique ways India celebrates this vibrant festival

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon