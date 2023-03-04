New Moto Razr foldable phone launching soon, CEO says 'it's much better'

Motorola continues with its foldable journey in 2023 and the company is ready to unleash its next-gen Razr foldable device this year. Motorola was one of the first brands to enter the flip market and now it is ready to push the levels.

Motorola continues with its foldable journey in 2023 and the company is ready to unleash its next-gen Razr foldable device this year. The CEO of Lenovo, Yuanqing Yang, confirmed the launch plans in an interview earlier this week at the Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC 2023) in Barcelona. Lenovo is the business in charge of Motorola.

One of the first brands to join this market was Motorola, which brought the well-known Razr brand back to the flexible market. Due to its expensive price tag and average technology, the first-generation gadget failed to make a significant impact.

The following model saw a number of advancements, but Samsung had a definite advantage due to the Galaxy Z Flip series' quick development. The new Moto Razr is "much better," according to Lenovo CEO, and the business is now prepared to attempt its fortunes once more.

Also Read | International Women's Day 2023: 5 tech gifts to make your woman's life easier

The company's admission about a new Moto Razr also places into context recent Moto Razr leaks, which indicate the product may be released in or around June of this year. Although the Lenovo CEO did not provide a precise debut date, we can expect to learn more about the device in the coming months.

The visuals provided by leaks shows us a giant front screen on the upcoming Moto Razr phone that will put both Samsung and Oppo’s flip phones to shame. The outer screen, as per the leaks cover the entire front frame, and even manages to fit the two camera sensors along with LED flash.

Also Read | Foxconn may invest $700 million in India, likely to create 1 lakh jobs: Report

The next step for companies in this market seems to be having a larger outer screen, and Motorola could beat Samsung to market by releasing its product first. Additionally, the screen gives you more space for features and enables designers to create new use cases, such as front-screen gaming. It all comes down to the hardware that Motorola will use for its next foldable device, and price.