ICE Stock Bucks Broader Market Sell-Off On Strong March, Quarterly Statistics — Retail Sentiment Brightens

In March, the company reported a record total average daily volume that rose 31% year over year.

Updated: Apr 4, 2025, 1:00 AM IST

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) traded in the green on Thursday, bucking the broader market sell-off following Trump’s tariff implementation, after the company reported its March and first-quarter statistics.

Intercontinental Exchange owns the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and provides financial technology and data services across major asset classes.

In March, the company reported a record total average daily volume (ADV) that rose 31% year over year (YoY). The month also witnessed open interest (OI) rise 11% YoY and registered a record OI of 103.4 million lots on March 13.

Energy ADV jumped 24%, with total oil ADV rising 7% and total natural gas ADV increasing 54%.

The company also saw a 47% rise in its financials ADV to hit a record high.

Meanwhile, the first quarter (Q1) saw a record ADV that rose 23%. Oil ADV rose 18%, while natural gas ADV increased 33%.

Recently, the company announced that NYSE Texas is officially open for business, becoming the first securities exchange to operate in Texas. Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) became the first new company to join the NYSE community by listing on NYSE Texas.

ICE highlighted that the State of Texas houses the largest number of companies listed on the NYSE, representing more than $3.7 trillion in aggregate market value.

On Wednesday, Bank of America (BofA) analyst Craig Siegenthaler lowered the firm's price target on ICE to $230 from $237 and kept a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares.

According to TheFly, the analyst noted that the increasingly uncertain macroeconomic and geopolitical backdrop produced ideal conditions for trading across asset classes. The upgrade came as BofA raised its earnings per share (EPS) for market structure stocks ahead of earnings from the exchange group.

Meanwhile, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment inched higher into ‘neutral’ territory (46/100) from ‘bearish’ a day ago.

ICE’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:00 p.m. ET on April 3, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits ICE’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:00 p.m. ET on April 3, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

ICE shares have gained over 14% in 2025 and over 24% in the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

