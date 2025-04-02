user
user icon

iOS 18.4 is finally here! Check out Apple's top 5 new features you must try

Apple iOS 18.4 is here with Priority Notifications, Apple Intelligence support in India, Visual Intelligence for iPhone 15 Pro, Sketch Style for Image Playground, and new emojis. It also includes new writing tools, Image Playground, and Genmoji.

iOS 18.4 is finally here! Check out Apple's top 5 new features you must try gcw
Gargi Chaudhry
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Apr 2, 2025, 12:12 PM IST

The fourth official release of the iOS 18 platform, Apple iOS 18.4, has finally arrived. It includes a number of new features, such as Priority Notifications, support for Apple Intelligence in India, Visual Intelligence for the iPhone 15 Pro, Sketch Style for Image Playground, and new emojis.

Simplified Chinese, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Japanese, Korean, and Indian and Singaporean English are among the languages that Apple Intelligence now supports, as was announced earlier this week. With the extension, Apple's AI-powered personal system—which combines system integration, generative AI, and privacy controls—makes its largest advancement to date. Nevertheless, iOS 18.4 offers a number of features (both new and old) that you just must try. Let's tell you the best ones here.

Also Read | Apple releases iOS 18.4 with Apple Intelligence in India – Is your iPhone compatible?

1. New writing tools

Apple's Writing Tools are accessible across the system, even in third-party programs and applications like Notes and Messages. They enable users to compose, edit, and summarise text. Additionally, this is accessible on iPadOS and macOS in addition to iOS 18.4.

2. Priority Alerts

Priority alerts driven by Apple Intelligence emphasise "important notifications that may require your immediate attention." These alerts are prominently branded "Priority Notifications" and show up at the top of your notifications. According to Apple's official feature description in Settings, "Apple Intelligence can show you notifications that may be important in a separate section on the Lock Screen, so you can catch up on what you may have missed."

3. Image Playground

This may be used as a stand-alone application or as an integrated function in other first-party Apple apps, such as Messages. Using a foundation suggestion, you may mix ideas like as themes, costumes, accessories, and even places to create photos. Additionally, users may utilise their photographs in the photographs app to make AI-generated portraits of friends and family.

Also Read | Apple plans to add ‘AI Doctor’ to iPhone’s Health app – Here’s what it can do!

4. Visual Intelligence

With iOS 18.4, the Visual Intelligence function, which was previously exclusive to the iPhone 16 series because of the Camera Control button, is now completely available for the iPhone 15 Pro as well. The Action Button may now be used to activate it.

5. Genmoji

Have you ever needed an emoji for a certain circumstance but couldn't find one in the emoji tray? Genmoji allows you to create a personalised emoji that you can use in social media apps and other applications by only typing in a prompt.

Also Read | Apple's Swift Student Challenge 2025: Indian students secure coveted spots

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion to launch today: Check time, expected price and features gcw

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion to launch today: Check time, expected price and features

Vivo V50e coming to India soon: Features and specs CONFIRMED! Here's how much it will cost you gcw

Vivo V50e coming to India soon: Features and specs CONFIRMED! Here's how much it will cost you

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Check out LEAKED specs, features and price! gcw

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Check out LEAKED specs, features and price!

Realme Gt 6T now at just Rs 12500 with offers on Amazon grab the deal now gcw

Realme GT 6T now at just Rs 12,500 with offers – Grab the deal NOW!

iQOO Z10 to Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Top smartphones launching in April 2025 gcw

iQOO Z10 to Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Top smartphones launching in April 2025

Recent Stories

Faster Kerala trains soon: New signaling system, track realignment in progress; Report anr

Faster Kerala trains soon: New signaling system, track realignment in progress; Report

Government land can no longer be deemed waqf property under new amendment: Here's what the Waqf bill says ddr

Government land can no longer be deemed waqf property under new amendment: Here's what the Waqf bill says

Mumbai real estate boom: March records highest property registrations before April hike AJR

Mumbai's real estate boom: March records highest property registrations before April hike

Paatal Lok to Delhi Crime: Top 10 Indian mystery thrillers you can't miss NTI

Paatal Lok to Delhi Crime: Top 10 Indian mystery thrillers you can't miss

Pushpa 2 World Televsion Premiere: When and where to watch Allu Arjun starrer in TV? Check here ATG

Pushpa 2 World Televsion Premiere: When and where to watch Allu Arjun starrer in TV? Check here

Recent Videos

Jaipur Holds Traditional Budhi Gangaur Royal Procession from Janani Deorhi | Asianet Newsable

Jaipur Holds Traditional Budhi Gangaur Royal Procession from Janani Deorhi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Muslims Feeling Threatened': Jan Suraaj Party Founder Prashant Kishor on Waqf Amendment Bill

'Muslims Feeling Threatened': Jan Suraaj Party Founder Prashant Kishor on Waqf Amendment Bill

Video Icon
Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Video Icon
Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Video Icon
Owaisi Criticized CM Yogi Over Waqf Bill: 'You Want to Destroy Muslim Property' | Asianet Newsable

Owaisi Criticized CM Yogi Over Waqf Bill: 'You Want to Destroy Muslim Property' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon