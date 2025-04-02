iOS 18.4 is finally here! Check out Apple's top 5 new features you must try

Read Full Article

The fourth official release of the iOS 18 platform, Apple iOS 18.4, has finally arrived. It includes a number of new features, such as Priority Notifications, support for Apple Intelligence in India, Visual Intelligence for the iPhone 15 Pro, Sketch Style for Image Playground, and new emojis.

Simplified Chinese, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Japanese, Korean, and Indian and Singaporean English are among the languages that Apple Intelligence now supports, as was announced earlier this week. With the extension, Apple's AI-powered personal system—which combines system integration, generative AI, and privacy controls—makes its largest advancement to date. Nevertheless, iOS 18.4 offers a number of features (both new and old) that you just must try. Let's tell you the best ones here.

1. New writing tools

Apple's Writing Tools are accessible across the system, even in third-party programs and applications like Notes and Messages. They enable users to compose, edit, and summarise text. Additionally, this is accessible on iPadOS and macOS in addition to iOS 18.4.

2. Priority Alerts

Priority alerts driven by Apple Intelligence emphasise "important notifications that may require your immediate attention." These alerts are prominently branded "Priority Notifications" and show up at the top of your notifications. According to Apple's official feature description in Settings, "Apple Intelligence can show you notifications that may be important in a separate section on the Lock Screen, so you can catch up on what you may have missed."

3. Image Playground

This may be used as a stand-alone application or as an integrated function in other first-party Apple apps, such as Messages. Using a foundation suggestion, you may mix ideas like as themes, costumes, accessories, and even places to create photos. Additionally, users may utilise their photographs in the photographs app to make AI-generated portraits of friends and family.

4. Visual Intelligence

With iOS 18.4, the Visual Intelligence function, which was previously exclusive to the iPhone 16 series because of the Camera Control button, is now completely available for the iPhone 15 Pro as well. The Action Button may now be used to activate it.

5. Genmoji

Have you ever needed an emoji for a certain circumstance but couldn't find one in the emoji tray? Genmoji allows you to create a personalised emoji that you can use in social media apps and other applications by only typing in a prompt.

