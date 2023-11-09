Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Vivo Y27s with 50MP camera, Snapdragon 680 SoC launched; Check features, price & more

    Vivo Y27s sports a 6.64-inch full-HD+ LCD screen. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery. The Vivo Y27s supports 44W wired fast charging. Check all details here.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 9, 2023, 4:54 PM IST

    Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has a new affordable Y series smartphone — Vivo Y27s in the Indonesian market. The new phone has a 50MP primary camera, a 5,000mAh battery with capability for 44W wired fast charging, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 CPU.

    The 6.64-inch LED LCD of the Vivo Y27s has a punch hole cutout, 90Hz refresh rate, and FHD+ resolution. The gadget has 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM that can be practically increased to 18GB. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 CPU.

    Also Read | WhatsApp rolls out 'Protect IP' address feature: Here's how you can enable it

    Additionally, it features 256GB of built-in UFS 2.2 storage that can be increased to 1TB using an external microSD card. FuntouchOS 13, which is based on Android 13, comes pre-installed on the phone. The Vivo Y27s boasts an 8MP front-facing camera for video calls and selfies in addition to a 50MP primary back camera and a 2MP secondary rear camera.

    Additionally, a 5,000mAh battery that supports 44W wired fast charging using a USB Type-C connection powers the smartphone. Dual 4G SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and OTG are all supported. The gadget weighs 192 grammes, features a side fingerprint sensor, and is rated IP54 for dust and water protection.

    In related news, Vivo is set to launch its flagship X100 series smartphones in its home country. The company will unveil at least three new phones — Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro and Vivo X100 Pro+ on November 13 4:30pm (IST) in China. According to reports, the Vivo X100 series is expected to feature MediaTek’s upcoming Dimensity 9300 chipset.

    Also Read | JioPhone Prima 4G phone launched in India at Rs 2,599; Check out specs, design & more

    The 8GB + 128GB model of the Vivo Y27s costs IDR 2,399,000 (about Rs. 12,800) in Indonesia, while the 8GB + 256GB variation costs IDR 2,799,000 (roughly Rs. 14,900).

    The phone can be purchased on the official Vivo website and is available in Garden Green and Burgundy Black. Although the corporation hasn't yet disclosed any information about its availability in India, we may anticipate its introduction in the upcoming months.

