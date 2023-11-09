JioPhone Prima 4G phone launched in India at Rs 2,599; Check out specs, design & more

Reliance Jio introduced the JioPhone Prima 4G, a 4G enabled keypad phone that has access to internet using the KaiOS, and supports popular apps such as YouTube, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Google Assistant.

Jio has introduced the JioPhone Prima, a new smart feature phone with a luxury look and smart features powered by the KaiOS platform, which allows users to access popular applications like Facebook, YouTube, and WhatsApp, among others.

The phone has an all new Space design with exciting colours, which provides a stylish yet ergonomic design blending aesthetics with a comfortable grip. Additionally, the JioPhone Prima features cameras, which is a benefit for consumers on a tight budget.

With its 2.4-inch display, the JioPhone Prima allows you to utilise applications like Facebook to stay in touch with friends, YouTube for viewing videos, and WhatsApp for messaging. The smartphone is powered by the KaiOS platform, which also offers compatibility for Google Assistant. Utilising the 4G network that the JioPhone Prima supports, you can also utilise applications like JioTV, JioCinema, and even JioPay to make UPI payments. The phone also features an LED lamp, FM radio, 3.5mm headphone socket, and microSD card slot for up to 128GB of storage.

Also Read | WhatsApp to roll out 'search message by date' feature; Here's why it is important

JioPhone Prima also has front and back cameras, enabling you to snap pictures and take selfies. The phone supports 23 Indian languages and packs a 1800mAh battery that should last for over a day’s use.

At a price of Rs 2,599, the JioPhone Prima phone will be available for purchase at major retail locations as well as online at JioMart, Amazon, and Reliance Digital.in. The JioPhone Prima is available in vivid hues.

The No 1 carrier also introduced a new Rs 866 prepaid plan that comes with Swiggy One Lite membership valid for 84 days. The new plan offers 2GB of data per day and unlimited voice calling. Swiggy One Lite membership offers 10 free home deliveries every month on food orders worth Rs 149 or higher and Instamart orders worth Rs 199 or more.

Also Read | iQOO 12 series launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in China; will debut in India on December 12