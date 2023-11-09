Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    JioPhone Prima 4G phone launched in India at Rs 2,599; Check out specs, design & more

    Reliance Jio introduced the JioPhone Prima 4G, a 4G enabled keypad phone that has access to internet using the KaiOS, and supports popular apps such as YouTube, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Google Assistant.

    JioPhone Prima 4G phone launched in India at Rs 2599 Check out specs design more gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 9, 2023, 11:36 AM IST

    Jio has introduced the JioPhone Prima, a new smart feature phone with a luxury look and smart features powered by the KaiOS platform, which allows users to access popular applications like Facebook, YouTube, and WhatsApp, among others.

    The phone has an all new Space design with exciting colours, which provides a stylish yet ergonomic design blending aesthetics with a comfortable grip. Additionally, the JioPhone Prima features cameras, which is a benefit for consumers on a tight budget.

    With its 2.4-inch display, the JioPhone Prima allows you to utilise applications like Facebook to stay in touch with friends, YouTube for viewing videos, and WhatsApp for messaging. The smartphone is powered by the KaiOS platform, which also offers compatibility for Google Assistant. Utilising the 4G network that the JioPhone Prima supports, you can also utilise applications like JioTV, JioCinema, and even JioPay to make UPI payments. The phone also features an LED lamp, FM radio, 3.5mm headphone socket, and microSD card slot for up to 128GB of storage.

    Also Read | WhatsApp to roll out 'search message by date' feature; Here's why it is important

    JioPhone Prima also has front and back cameras, enabling you to snap pictures and take selfies. The phone supports 23 Indian languages and packs a 1800mAh battery that should last for over a day’s use.

    At a price of Rs 2,599, the JioPhone Prima phone will be available for purchase at major retail locations as well as online at JioMart, Amazon, and Reliance Digital.in. The JioPhone Prima is available in vivid hues.

    The No 1 carrier also introduced a new Rs 866 prepaid plan that comes with Swiggy One Lite membership valid for 84 days. The new plan offers 2GB of data per day and unlimited voice calling. Swiggy One Lite membership offers 10 free home deliveries every month on food orders worth Rs 149 or higher and Instamart orders worth Rs 199 or more.

    Also Read | iQOO 12 series launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in China; will debut in India on December 12

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2023, 11:36 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    OnePlus 12 camera specifications revealed ahead of November9 launch gcw

    OnePlus 12 camera specifications revealed ahead of November9 launch

    iQOO 12 series launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in China will debut in India on December 12 gcw

    iQOO 12 series launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in China; will debut in India on December 12

    Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2023 Apple iPhone 14 Plus available for Rs 20400 Check details gcw

    Flipkart sale 2023: Apple iPhone 14 Plus available for Rs 20,400? Check details

    Vivo X100 Pro full specifications colours price leaked ahead of November 13 launch gcw

    Vivo X100 Pro full specifications, colours, price leaked ahead of November 13 launch

    Google Pixel 8 Pro 256GB storage variant quietly launched in India Check specs price more gcw

    Google Pixel 8 Pro 256GB storage variant quietly launched in India: Check specs, price & more

    Recent Stories

    How a ragpicker in Bengaluru got lucky by finding USD 3 million in trashbin vkp

    How a ragpicker in Bengaluru got lucky by finding USD 3 million in trashbin

    Hollywood icon Sharon Stone exposes sexual harassment by Sony Executive in candid interview; read details SHG

    Hollywood icon Sharon Stone exposes sexual harassment by Sony Executive in candid interview; read details

    Watch the spectacular view of the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Spectacular night view of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Kandala Bank Fraud Case: CPI expels party leader N Bhasurangan over alleged financial irregularities rkn

    Kandala Bank Fraud Case: CPI expels party leader N Bhasurangan over alleged financial irregularities

    Koffee With Karan 8: Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday spill the beans on Karan Johar's 'Koffee Kouch' ATG

    Koffee With Karan 8: Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday spill the beans on Karan Johar's 'Koffee Kouch'

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon