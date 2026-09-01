Samsung's next flagship tablet, the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, has just been spotted on Geekbench. The listing suggests it will come with a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and Android 17. This model, expected to have a 14.6-inch display and a massive 11,600 mAh battery, might hit the market in September.

It looks like Samsung’s next top-of-the-line tablet, the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, could be launching soon. As the successor to the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, this new tablet is expected to come with some major upgrades in performance and hardware. Ahead of any official announcement, the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra has reportedly been spotted on the Geekbench database.

Impressive Geekbench Performance

The Wi-Fi version of the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra appeared on Geekbench 7 with the model number SM-X940. This was first spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav. According to the listing, the tablet scored 2,760 points in the single-core test and an impressive 9,291 points in the multi-core test. These benchmark results point towards the kind of top-tier performance you’d expect from a flagship tablet.

Powered by the Dimensity 9500 Chipset

The biggest hint from the Geekbench listing is that the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra might be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. The chip is listed with the codename MT6993. The listing shows an eight-core processor with a base clock speed of 2.70 GHz and a maximum clock speed that goes up to 4.71 GHz. This codename and the clock speeds are reportedly associated with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500. This is a big deal because last year's Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra used the Dimensity 9400 chipset, so we can expect a noticeable jump in performance with the new model.

12GB RAM and Android 17

The Geekbench listing mentions 11.20 GB of RAM, which likely means it will be marketed as a 12GB RAM variant. The listing also suggests that the tablet will run on Android 17 right out of the box. For handling graphics, it might come with a Mali-G1-Ultra MC12 GPU. The version spotted on Geekbench is the Wi-Fi only model.

A 14.6-inch AMOLED Display?

According to earlier leaks, the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra could feature a massive 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. Other rumoured specs include 256GB of internal storage and a huge 11,600 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra was also recently seen on the Google Play Console with the same model number, SM-X940.

September Launch on the Cards?

The tipster suggests that the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra could be launched in September. Besides the Wi-Fi version, we can also expect Wi-Fi + Cellular models. These variants have previously appeared with model numbers SM-X946B and SM-X946N. However, Samsung has not officially confirmed the launch date or any other features of the Galaxy Tab S12 series yet. So, for now, all this information from Geekbench and other leaks should be taken with a pinch of salt until an official announcement is made.