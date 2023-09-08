Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G launch soon in India; price expected to be under Rs 60,000

    Samsung introduced the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra in February this year. The Galaxy S23 FE 5G, a modified version of the standard Galaxy S23, is now slated to be released this month by the South Korean tech corporation. The Fan Edition (FE) device has been seen on many certification sites, bringing the launch date closer even though Samsung hasn't officially confirmed it. The price of the phone has most recently been leaked online. The Galaxy S23 FE 5G is expected to come in 128GB and 256GB storage options.

    The alleged Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G's India price information and storage options have been disclosed on X by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd). The source claims that the phone would cost Rs. 54,999 for the 128GB storage option. The estimated price of the 256GB storage variant is Rs. 59,999.

     

    Also Read | Huawei Mate X5 with 7.85-inch foldable display, 50MP triple rear camera launched

    The Galaxy S23 FE 5G, a more affordable version of the flagship Galaxy S23, is anticipated to go on sale. The latter was launched in India in February this year with a starting price tag of Rs. 74,999. The Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra have an initial price tag of Rs. 94,999 and Rs. 1,34,999 respectively. All three models are powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy.

    Also Read | Google Pixel 8 series is coming to India; Pre-orders to begin from THIS date

    The Galaxy S23 FE 5G's Exynos 2200 SoC was previously discovered on Geekbench. The device's US version is reportedly powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, though. Model numbers SM-S711U and SM-S711U1 could be found on the Bluetooth SIG Certification website for this device. The Galaxy S21 FE, which became available in January of last year, will be replaced with the Galaxy S23 FE 5G.

    Recent leaks have included the Galaxy S23 FE 5G on many occasions. According to rumours, it will use Android 13 and get four years' worth of OS upgrades and five years' worth of security fixes. It reportedly has a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

    Also Read | Honor 90 5G with 200MP primary camera to launch on September 14

