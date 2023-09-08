Huawei Mate X5 with 7.85-inch foldable display, 50MP triple rear camera launched

Huawei Mate X5 sports a 6.4-inch OLED LTPO cover display. The phone runs Android 13-based Harmony OS 4.0. Huawei Mate X5 packs a 5,060mAh battery. The phone is offered in five colour options and two storage variants.

Huawei Mate X5 was quietly launched in China on Friday. The phone boasts a 6.4-inch OLED LTPO outside screen and a 7.85-inch LTPO OLED interior screen. The phone is available in two storage configurations and five colour variations. The handset's price has not yet been disclosed. It replaces the Huawei Mate X3, which used an octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and was made available in China in March.

The 7.85-inch LTPO OLED inner screen on the Huawei Mate X5 has an aspect ratio of 8:7.1, a resolution of 2496 x 2224 pixels, and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The cover display is a 6.4-inch OLED LTPO screen with Kunlun glass protection, a resolution of 2504 x 1080 pixels, a touch sampling rate of up to 300Hz, and a ratio of 20.9:9.

The new book-shaped foldable device from Huawei has up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. Similar to the previously released Huawei Mate 60 and Mate 60 Pro models, the Huawei Mate X5 comes pre-installed with Harmony OS 4.0.

The Huawei Mate X5 has a triple rear camera array with optical image stabilisation (OIS) that contains a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 12-megapixel sensor with a periscope telephoto lens. There is an 8-megapixel sensor in the front camera.

A 5,060mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless fast charging capabilities is included in the Huawei Mate X5. The dual nano SIM-compatible phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Additionally, it has Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and is splash-resistant to IPX8 standards.

Pre-orders for the 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB models are accepted with a CNY 1,000 (about Rs. 11,300) deposit. For its Collector's Edition, the Huawei Mate X5 is also available in 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB storage configurations. Feather Sand White, Feather Sand Black, Feather Sand Gold, Aoyama Dai (Green), and Phantom Purple (translation from Chinese) are the available colour options for the recently announced phone.