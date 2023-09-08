Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Huawei Mate X5 with 7.85-inch foldable display, 50MP triple rear camera launched

    Huawei Mate X5 sports a 6.4-inch OLED LTPO cover display. The phone runs Android 13-based Harmony OS 4.0. Huawei Mate X5 packs a 5,060mAh battery. The phone is offered in five colour options and two storage variants. 

    Huawei Mate X5 with 7 85 inch foldable display 50MP triple rear camera launched check details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 8, 2023, 1:41 PM IST

    Huawei Mate X5 was quietly launched in China on Friday. The phone boasts a 6.4-inch OLED LTPO outside screen and a 7.85-inch LTPO OLED interior screen. The phone is available in two storage configurations and five colour variations. The handset's price has not yet been disclosed. It replaces the Huawei Mate X3, which used an octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and was made available in China in March.

    The 7.85-inch LTPO OLED inner screen on the Huawei Mate X5 has an aspect ratio of 8:7.1, a resolution of 2496 x 2224 pixels, and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The cover display is a 6.4-inch OLED LTPO screen with Kunlun glass protection, a resolution of 2504 x 1080 pixels, a touch sampling rate of up to 300Hz, and a ratio of 20.9:9.

    Also Read | Google Pixel 8 series is coming to India; Pre-orders to begin from THIS date

    The new book-shaped foldable device from Huawei has up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. Similar to the previously released Huawei Mate 60 and Mate 60 Pro models, the Huawei Mate X5 comes pre-installed with Harmony OS 4.0.

     

    Also Read | Honor 90 5G with 200MP primary camera to launch on September 14

    The Huawei Mate X5 has a triple rear camera array with optical image stabilisation (OIS) that contains a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 12-megapixel sensor with a periscope telephoto lens. There is an 8-megapixel sensor in the front camera.

    A 5,060mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless fast charging capabilities is included in the Huawei Mate X5. The dual nano SIM-compatible phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Additionally, it has Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and is splash-resistant to IPX8 standards. 

    Also Read | Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Google Pixel Watch 2 teased; Here's what you can expect

    Pre-orders for the 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB models are accepted with a CNY 1,000 (about Rs. 11,300) deposit. For its Collector's Edition, the Huawei Mate X5 is also available in 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB storage configurations. Feather Sand White, Feather Sand Black, Feather Sand Gold, Aoyama Dai (Green), and Phantom Purple (translation from Chinese) are the available colour options for the recently announced phone. 

    Last Updated Sep 8, 2023, 1:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Google Pixel 8 series is coming to India Pre orders to begin from THIS date gcw

    Google Pixel 8 series is coming to India; Pre-orders to begin from THIS date

    Honor 90 5G with 200MP primary camera to launch on September 14 gcw

    Honor 90 5G with 200MP primary camera to launch on September 14

    iPhone 15 series launching on September 12 Check out tentative dates for pre order and sale gcw

    iPhone 15 series launching on September 12: Check out tentative dates for pre-order & sale

    Google Pixel 8 Pixel 8 Pro Google Pixel Watch 2 teased Here is what you can expect gcw

    Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Google Pixel Watch 2 teased; Here's what you can expect

    Nokia G42 5G to launch in India on September 11 Here is what you can expect gcw

    Nokia G42 5G to launch in India on September 11; Here's what you can expect

    Recent Stories

    Mars to Pluto: 8 places that has water other than Earth ATG

    Mars to Pluto: 8 places that has water other than Earth

    Pushpa 2: The Rule: Srivalli, Rashmika Mandanna share exclusive still from movie's set ADC

    Pushpa 2: The Rule: Srivalli, Rashmika Mandanna share exclusive still from movie's set

    Most wanted LeT terrorist Abu Qasim shot dead in mosque in Pakistan's Rawalkot AJR

    BREAKING: Most wanted LeT terrorist Abu Qasim shot dead in mosque in Pakistan's Rawalkot

    Bengaluru: Auto drivers allege extortion by Metro Mitra, Namma Yatri app over service tax

    Bengaluru: Auto drivers allege extortion by Metro Mitra, Namma Yatri app over service tax

    Jawan: Madhuri Dixit is excited and 'ready' to be 'mesmerized' to watch Shah Rukh Khan's film vma

    Jawan: Madhuri Dixit is excited and 'ready' to be 'mesmerized' to watch Shah Rukh Khan's film

    Recent Videos

    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon