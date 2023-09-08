Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Honor 90 5G with 200MP primary camera to launch on September 14

    Honor 90 5G is set to debut in India on September 14, with the launch event scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. IST. Reports suggest that the new Honor 90 could be priced around the Rs 40,000 price range in India.

    First Published Sep 8, 2023, 11:26 AM IST

    After announcing its entry in India recently, smartphone brand Honor on Thursday announced the launch date of its latest handset — Honor 90 5G — in the country.  The Honor 90 5G will be released on September 14, which is two days after the Apple iPhone 15 debut, according to the firm.

    On September 14, the Honor 90 5G will make its debut in India. The launch event is planned to get off at 12:30 p.m. IST. The corporation has already extended media invites for the occasion. The business has also said that Amazon, an online retailer, will sell the Honor 90 5G smartphone.  According to reports, the new Honor 90 may cost between in the Rs 40,000 pricing bracket in India.

    The business also developed a webpage on Amazon that details the features of the Honor 90 5G. It is known that the smartphone uses MagicOS 7.1, which is based on Android 13. The device will have a triple camera setup, including a 200MP primary camera and a 50MP front camera. Honor asserted that Magic OS 7.1 will give a seamless, reliable UI and a clean user experience by eliminating bloatware.

    Users of MagicOS 7.1 will be able to utilise HonorShare to operate an Honor laptop, smartphone, or tablet with only a single keyboard and mouse. Users of the Honor 90 5G will be able to transfer data between their Honor smartphone and a PC using Honor Computer Manager and HonorShare.

    Furthermore, with multi-screen collaboration, users can share their screens, keyboards, and mice among different devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

    Honor 90 5G global variant comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ curved OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone has a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of internal storage. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery and 66W wired fast charging is supported. The India variant is expected to carry similar specifications. According to reports, the device will also offer 4K video recording with 10X digital zoom.

