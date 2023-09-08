Google Pixel 8 series is coming to India; Pre-orders to begin from THIS date

Google will host its Made by Google launch event on October 4 in New York at 10:00am local time (7:30 pm IST). Besides the Pixel 8 series, the event will see the debut of Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Buds Pro. Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will launch in India too. The flagship phones will be made available via Flipkart.

Google is all set to take wraps off its Pixel 8 series on October 4 at the ‘Made by Google' event, alongside the Pixel Watch 2. India will also be able to purchase the Pixel 8 range, which includes the standard Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro. The tech behemoth has stated that pre-orders for the phones will begin on Flipkart the day after the launch event. The e-commerce company has been the online retail partner for all Pixel launches. Both Pixel 8 series smartphones are tipped to run on Android 14 and expected to ship with a Tensor G3 SoC.

Google announced the arrival of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in India on Thursday (September 7) via X (formerly Twitter). The country's leading smartphones will undoubtedly be available for pre-order starting on October 5 through Flipkart. The price and initial selling date, however, are yet unknown.

Also Read | Honor 90 5G with 200MP primary camera to launch on September 14

After the Pixel 7 series last year, the Pixel 8 series will be the second major Pixel range to be released in India since 2018. In October of last year, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro went on sale. There was never a debut of the Pixel 4, Pixel 5, or Pixel 6 series in the nation. A few diluted A-series variants, such as the Pixel 4a, Pixel 6a, and Pixel 7a, did make their Indian debut in the meantime.

Also Read | Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Google Pixel Watch 2 teased; Here's what you can expect

A number of stories have made suggestions about how much the new Google flagship series would cost. According to reports, the Pixel 8 will cost EUR 874.25 (about Rs. 78,400) for the 128GB storage model and EUR 949.30 (approximately Rs. 85,200) for the 256GB storage model. The hazel, mint, obsidian, and rose colour variants for the vanilla model are reportedly available.

The Pixel 8 Pro, in comparison, may cost EUR 1,235.72 (about Rs. 1,10,900) for the 128GB storage variant and EUR 1,309.95 (approximately Rs. 1,17,500) for the 256GB storage model. According to reports, the 512GB storage option will cost EUR 1,461.24 (around Rs. 1,31,100). It is rumoured to come in porcelain, bay, mint, mint, and obsidian colours.

Google will host its Made by Google launch event on October 4 in New York at 10:00am local time (7:30 pm IST). Besides the Pixel 8 series, the event will see the debut of Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Buds Pro.

Also Read | iPhone 15 series launching on September 12: Check out tentative dates for pre-order & sale