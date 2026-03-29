Samsung has launched the Galaxy A57 and A37 in India with 6 years of updates, AMOLED displays, strong performance, and 5000mAh batteries. Prices are yet to be announced, sales start April 10.

Samsung has officially launched two new smartphones in India from its popular A-series: the Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37. These phones are the upgraded versions of last year's Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 models and come with several premium changes. Samsung has designed these phones for customers who want a premium experience at a mid-range price.

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Display and Design

Both phones feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display. With a 120Hz refresh rate, gaming and watching videos will feel incredibly smooth. They also have a 'Vision Booster' feature, which makes the screen clearly visible even under bright sunlight. The Galaxy A57 is available in Navy, Ice Blue, and Lilac colours. The Galaxy A37 comes in Lavender, Charcoal, and Grey Green colour options.

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Performance and Software

The Galaxy A57 is powered by the Exynos 1680 processor, while the Galaxy A37 uses the Exynos 1480 chipset. Both phones offer up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They run on One UI 16, which is based on Android 8.5. The standout feature is Samsung's promise to provide 6 years of software and security updates for these phones.

Camera and Battery

For photography, both phones have a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 50MP main camera and a 5MP macro lens. The Galaxy A57 has a 12MP ultra-wide camera, while the Galaxy A37 comes with an 8MP ultra-wide camera. Both phones are equipped with a 12MP front camera for selfies. A large 5000mAh battery powers the devices, and they also support fast charging. Samsung has not officially announced the prices yet. However, the company has confirmed that these smartphones will be available for sale in India from April 10.

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