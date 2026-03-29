CRED Launches Biometric UPI: Now Pay Up to ₹5,000 Without Entering a PIN
CRED introduces biometric UPI payments, letting users pay up to ₹5,000 without a PIN using fingerprint or Face Unlock. The feature boosts speed, convenience, and security for everyday transactions.
Biometric UPI
CRED
CRED developed this biometric system with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). It makes digital payments quicker and safer. You don't have to worry about someone peeking at your PIN in public. It also helps avoid failed transactions from typing the wrong PIN in a rush.
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PIN-less payment
Biometric Method
CRED
The NPCI is backing several initiatives to make payments simpler under the Digital India mission. They have approved CRED's new feature as part of this push. With over 1.5 crore users, CRED has hit a major milestone in India's digital payment space.
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