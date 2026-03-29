Oppo Watch X3 Mini is expected to launch soon with a compact 43mm design, health tracking features, and smart connectivity. It targets users who prefer a sleek, lightweight smartwatch.

Smartphone giant Oppo is all set to expand its range of wearable devices. The latest buzz is around the Oppo Watch X3 Mini, and new leaks suggest it will be a lot more compact and stylish than its predecessors.

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A Truly Compact Design

Well-known tech tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has shared some details, and it looks like this new smartwatch is specially made for people who prefer slim and lightweight watches.

• The regular Oppo Watch X3 model has a 47mm dial, but this Mini version will likely come in a smaller 43mm size.

• It's designed to be comfortable for people with smaller wrists and for all-day wear.

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What Features to Expect

While Oppo is keeping the full specs under wraps, we can guess a few key features based on their older models:

• Health Tracking: It will probably come with advanced sensors for monitoring heart rate, blood oxygen levels (SpO2), and sleep patterns.

• Premium Display: Even with its smaller size, you can expect a crisp and bright display experience.

• Smart Connectivity: The watch will surely have app support and the ability to get all your notifications instantly.

When Is It Launching?

Looking at Oppo's past launch schedules, there's a high chance this smartwatch will be unveiled in April 2026. It might not launch alone. The company could introduce it at a big event alongside the Oppo Find X9 Ultra and the Oppo Pad Mini.

Competition in the Market

Right now, companies like OnePlus are also getting ready to launch new smartwatches. But Oppo's 'Mini' model is expected to carve out its own space in the market. It will be a great option for customers who want an elegant and compact design instead of the usual large-dial watches.

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