On the hardware front, reports say the Pro models, including the iPhone 18 Pro Max, will pack Apple's new A20 Pro chip. TSMC is expected to build this processor using its cutting-edge 2nm technology. We're also hearing that Apple is testing a new design that integrates RAM with the CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine.

This could mean faster performance, lower power consumption, and better heat management. For the camera, reports suggest a new variable aperture technology for better low-light photos. Apple is also apparently testing a three-layer sensor setup, which experts say will give a higher dynamic range and less image noise.