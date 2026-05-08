iPhone 18 Pro Leaks Suggest Under-Display Face ID and Smaller Dynamic Island
iPhone 18 Pro leaks suggest Apple may introduce under-display Face ID, a smaller Dynamic Island, A20 Pro chip, upgraded cameras, and a bigger battery in its next-generation flagship smartphones.
iPhone 18 Pro Update
Apple's new A20 Pro chip
On the hardware front, reports say the Pro models, including the iPhone 18 Pro Max, will pack Apple's new A20 Pro chip. TSMC is expected to build this processor using its cutting-edge 2nm technology. We're also hearing that Apple is testing a new design that integrates RAM with the CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine.
This could mean faster performance, lower power consumption, and better heat management. For the camera, reports suggest a new variable aperture technology for better low-light photos. Apple is also apparently testing a three-layer sensor setup, which experts say will give a higher dynamic range and less image noise.
Battery and Display
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