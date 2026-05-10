2 5 Image Credit : Amazon.in

Smooth visuals with 120Hz refresh rate

This TV comes with a 120Hz refresh rate. This means you'll see less screen lag or blur during fast-moving scenes in sports, action movies, or gaming. The MEMC technology also makes videos appear smoother. It's a great choice for anyone who connects a gaming console. As for the price, the TV's original price is Rs. 64,999. But on Amazon, it's available for Rs. 26,999 after a 58% discount. You can also save up to Rs. 800 more by paying with your Amazon Pay balance.