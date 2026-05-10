Smart TV Deal: Get a Rs 65,000 TV for just Rs 26,000! Massive 58% off
Everyone wants a big-screen TV these days, thanks to all the OTT shows we're binge-watching. If you're looking for one, Amazon has a killer deal on a Smart TV right now.
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Image Credit : Amazon.in
VW's 55-inch 4K QLED screen
VW has launched its 55-inch Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV as a premium option. It features a large 55-inch display with 4K quality and a 120Hz refresh rate. With Google TV support, it promises a great experience for movies, web series, and gaming. The 4K Ultra HD resolution (3840x2160) makes videos super clear. QLED technology ensures colours look natural and bright. Plus, with HDR10+, HLG, and Wide Colour Gamut support, even dark scenes have good clarity. The TV's 1 billion colour support makes movies feel incredibly lifelike.
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Image Credit : Amazon.in
Smooth visuals with 120Hz refresh rate
This TV comes with a 120Hz refresh rate. This means you'll see less screen lag or blur during fast-moving scenes in sports, action movies, or gaming. The MEMC technology also makes videos appear smoother. It's a great choice for anyone who connects a gaming console. As for the price, the TV's original price is Rs. 64,999. But on Amazon, it's available for Rs. 26,999 after a 58% discount. You can also save up to Rs. 800 more by paying with your Amazon Pay balance.
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Image Credit : Amazon.in
Google TV with voice assistant support
This smart TV runs on the Google TV system, which is based on Android 14. It comes with pre-installed apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, and Zee5. The remote has voice assistant support, so you can control the TV just by speaking. Using Google Assistant to search for movies or open apps becomes very easy. The TV also offers features like Kids Profile, Personal Profile, and a Watchlist.
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Image Credit : Amazon.in
Powerful sound and great connectivity
The TV is equipped with powerful 50W speakers. Thanks to Dolby Audio support, you get a theatre-like sound experience right at home. For connectivity, it has 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Ethernet support. You can easily connect your gaming console, set-top box, or hard drive.
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Image Credit : Amazon.in
What's in the TV box?
Along with the TV, the company provides all the necessary accessories. The box contains 1 TV unit, 1 smart remote, a power cord, a user manual, 2 stands, and stand screws. The TV looks very stylish with its bezel-less design. With its large screen, Google TV features, good sound, and 4K QLED display, it's a solid option for your home entertainment setup.
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