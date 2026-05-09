Apple is reportedly developing AI-powered AirPods with built-in cameras that could give Siri visual awareness. The smart earbuds may offer real-time object recognition, navigation help, and AI-based assistance.

Tech giant Apple is making a big push into AI-based gadgets. As part of this, the company is in the final stages of developing new AirPods that come with built-in cameras, according to new reports. Apple is trying to make sure it doesn't fall behind rivals like OpenAI and Meta Platforms in the AI wearable market.

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Cameras in the AirPods

Bloomberg reports that the prototypes for these new AirPods are almost in their final design stage. The company is testing the design and functions extensively. Small cameras in both earbuds will watch your surroundings and collect low-resolution visual data. This will help the AI understand your environment and provide smarter assistance. The company is basically giving Siri 'eyes' with this new tech.

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The design is expected to have only minor changes. Reports suggest the stems of the AirPods might be slightly longer to fit the cameras, but the overall look will be similar to the AirPods Pro 3. Apple had first planned to launch this device in the first half of this year. However, the launch was delayed because the new AI-powered Siri wasn't ready. The plan now is to make Siri more powerful with new AI tech and launch it by September.

Will it ensure privacy?

Reports also say the new AirPods will offer an experience similar to ChatGPT's live visual mode. You could ask the AI about objects you're looking at, or even show it the ingredients in your kitchen and ask for recipe ideas. Other possible features include reminders based on things you've seen before and improved navigation using visual cues.

To address privacy concerns, the device will reportedly have a small LED light that turns on whenever visual data is being sent to the cloud. This new device is being seen as a major step forward for Apple in the world of AI-based hardware.

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