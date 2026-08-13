This Raksha Bandhan 2026, consider gifting your brother unique tech gadgets instead of traditional presents. The article lists several options like the boAt Smart Ring, wireless earbuds, and gaming keyboards, many of which will be available at a discount during the Amazon and Flipkart Independence Day sales.

This Raksha Bandhan 2026, are you trying to find the greatest tech gifts for your younger brother? During the Flipkart Freedom Sale and Amazon Great Freedom Sale, you may purchase these presents at a discount. Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on the 28th this year. You don't have to worry if you're debating what to give your brother or sister. There are a number of tech possibilities to think about if you want to offer him anything other than the customary rakhi and cash.

You will have the chance to select a suitable Raksha Bandhan gift for your brother in the Rs 1,000–Rs 3,000 range when Amazon and Flipkart launch their Independence Day Sale in 2026.

boAt Smart Ring Active

Smartwatches have become a common gift option, so you can consider a boAt smart ring instead. It is designed for health tracking without a screen. Although the smart ring can cost up to around Rs 3,000, it may be available for approximately Rs 1,500–Rs 2,000 during the Independence Day sale, making it a potentially attractive deal.

OnePlus Buds 3 & Realme Buds Air 6 Pro

If your brother is in college and you're looking for a budget-friendly gift, you can consider either of these wireless earbuds. Both offer a premium design and high-quality sound. Their prices can go up to around Rs 3,000, but discounts during the sale could bring their prices down.

Instant Camera

If budget isn't a concern and you want to give your brother something that combines technology with lasting memories, an instant camera could be a good choice. There are several options available on Flipkart and Amazon in the Rs 7,000–Rs 10,000 range. Waiting for the sale could help you save some money.

Primebook 2 Max

If your brother or sister is a college student, the Primebook 2 Max can also be considered. It is priced at Rs 29,990, but offers during the sale could include a flat Rs 1,000 discount and an instant bank discount of up to Rs 1,750, potentially bringing the effective price down further. Customers who don't want to make the entire payment upfront can also get a 3–6 month no-cost EMI option on select bank cards. The Primebook 2 Max is an Android-based laptop designed specifically for students

Gaming Keyboard

If your younger brother enjoys gaming, a mechanical gaming keyboard could be a great gift. Amazon and Flipkart offer several keyboards with good features in the Rs 1,000–Rs 3,000 price range.