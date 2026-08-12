The upcoming iPhone 18 Pro series is rumored to have a significant price increase, potentially reaching Rs 1,50,000 in India due to a RAM shortage. This price would make it as expensive as the M5 MacBook Air. The article discusses whether potential upgrades will justify the higher cost and advises waiting for official confirmation.

Prepare to spend extra this year as Apple'siPhone 18 Pro series is anticipated to come next month. The majority of speculations indicate one significant difference. People in India may have to pay up to Rs 1,50,000 for the new iPhone 18 Pro model when it goes on sale, according to rumours. The iPhone 18 Pro range is strongly predicted to see a price increase in India and other locations.

Compared to the iPhone 17 Pro version, which debuted for Rs 1,34,900 and was only available for the larger 17 Pro Max model up until now, there will be a substantial price rise. In fact, at the reported price, the iPhone 18 Pro will be as costly as the M5 MacBook Air 13-inch version in the country.

The simple reason is the RAM shortage which has made every other component that goes into making phones expensive. Apple is now requesting that you pay an additional Rs 30,000 for the M5 MacBook Air 13-inch model in the nation, while companies like OnePlus have already charged over Rs 85,000 for the current OnePlus 15 flagship model.

The iPhone 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max may remain unchanged for the time being, according to some. However, it is anticipated that this joy will not last long, since the release of the iPhone 18 Pro next month will be the perfect opportunity for Apple to raise the pricing of the iPhone 17 series as well.

Apple is offering all the incentives for everyone to upgrade now rather than wait for the inevitable price increase, and we are seeing online bargains on various iPhone 17 models that offer you enticing discounts and exchange options to get you a bargain.

Should You Wait For iPhone 18 Pro?

Although it's too soon to tell what Apple can provide with the iPhone 18 Pro series, the handset won't seem all that different from the current top iPhones in terms of design. To assist consumers rationalise paying the higher price, the functions should be upgraded, and ideally the cameras will also receive some significant improvements.

We would advise you to keep an eye out for the official information from the firm when the iPhones are announced soon, as the costs for the iPhone 18 Pro are now only speculations.