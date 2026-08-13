Google has launched its new Pixel 11 series in India, headlined by the Pixel 11 Pro Fold. Priced at Rs 1,86,999, the new foldable phone is powered by the Tensor G6 chip, features deep Gemini AI integration, and is now available for pre-order.

After months of anticipation, the next generation of Google Pixels have finally arrived. Google has expanded its Pixel lineup in India with the new Pixel 11 series, bringing the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold to the market alongside the Pixel Watch 5. The latest Google foldable phone costs Rs 1,86,999, while the Pixel 11 begins at Rs 89,999 in India. It will compete with Apple's future foldable iPhone and Samsung's most recent Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. This is all the information you require.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: Price In India

In India, the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold costs Rs 1,86,999. Additionally, the Alphabet-owned business is providing a free EMI option that starts at Rs 7,374.96 per month. The Google Store page states that purchases can result in rewards of up to Rs 45,376.

This includes an exchange incentive of Rs 9,000, immediate refund of up to Rs 10,000, and free EMI savings of up to Rs 26,376. The relevant terms and limitations apply to these deals.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: Pre order and Availability

The Google Store in India offers pre-orders for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold. Customers may visit the official Google Store, choose the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, and use the various payment and exchange options to finish the transaction.

The foldable's broader availability timeframe is anticipated to coincide with Google's new Pixel series launch date. While the Pro Fold could have a different release schedule, the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, and Pixel 11 Pro XL are anticipated to go on sale on August 20.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: Features and Specifications

With improved cameras and deeper Gemini integration, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold is powered by Google's latest Tensor G6 processor. According to Google, the new phones are built with better daily performance and more proactive AI support.

The gadget has a 6.5-inch OLED cover panel and an 8-inch inner OLED folding display. Both panels have a maximum brightness of 3,600 nits and allow an adjustable refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz. The outside screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2342 pixels, and the inside display has a size of 2076 x 2152 pixels.

Under the hood, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold is powered by Google's new Tensor G6 processor, paired with the Titan M3 security chip. The foldable phone comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.