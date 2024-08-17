Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Top 5 tech gifts under Rs 2,000 to surprise your sibling this Raksha Bandhan

    Raksha Bandhan 2024: Brothers also gift something to their sister on this occasion. If you're looking for gift ideas under Rs 2,000 for your sister this Raksha Bandhan, here are some top suggestions.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 17, 2024, 2:30 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 17, 2024, 2:30 PM IST

    Rakhi, often called Raksha Bandhan, is a traditional Hindu holiday observed by people of Indian descent across the world as well as in many regions of India. Raksha Bandhan is observed on August 19 this year. Raksha Bandhan comes on the final day of the lunar calendar month of Shravan, as per the Hindu calendar. This day honours the relationship and affection shared by brothers and sisters. The translation of "Raksha Bandhan" is "the bond of protection."

    On this day, sisters wrap their brothers' wrists in a holy thread known as "Rakhi" and offer prayers for a long and prosperous life. Brothers promise to shield their sisters from harm and difficulties in exchange. On this day, brothers also give their sister a gift. Here are some excellent recommendations if you're searching for Raksha Bandhan gifts for your sister that don't cost more than Rs 2,000.

    article_image2

    Hair Dryers

    The Indian market offers a wide variety of hair dryers from manufacturers like Philips, Syska, Nova, and many more. These hair dryers are priced between 500 and 2,000 rupees and above. You can select the ideal option for your sister.

    article_image3

    hair straightener

    Hair Straightener

    When styling hair at home instead of going to the salon, hair straighteners are great. They leave hair looking polished, frizz-free, and detangled. The Indian market offers a wide variety of hair straighteners from manufacturers like Havells, Philips, Nova, and more. The cost of these hair straighteners varies from Rs 600 to Rs 2,000 and beyond. You can select the ideal option for your sister.

     

    article_image4

    Smart Speakers

    Smart speakers are amazing voice-activated gadgets that may be used as virtual assistants in addition to regular speakers. Artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing are used by them to do jobs, understand and respond to queries, and provide entertainment. Brands like Amazon, Xiaomi, and Google provide a large selection of smart speakers in the Indian market. For Rs 2,000, you can get a Xiaomi smart speaker.

    article_image5

    earbuds

    Wireless earbuds

    You may use earbuds for studying, taking calls, and listening to music. The Indian market offers a plethora of excellent alternatives with real wireless technology and noise reduction. These earphones cost between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 or more.

    Bluetooth tracker

    A Bluetooth tracker is a little gadget that you may quickly affix to your possessions in order to monitor them. It connects wirelessly to your mobile device using Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE or Bluetooth 4.0), sending little data bursts every now and then. It may be a considerate present for your sister, particularly if she loses things easily. In the Indian market, these trackers can be purchased for around Rs 1,500.
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Raksha Bandhan 2024: Banks to remain closed on August 19 in THESE states AJR

    Raksha Bandhan 2024: Banks to remain closed on August 19 in THESE states

    Numerology Prediction for August 17, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for August 17, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Check your daily horoscope: August 17, 2024 - Good day for Taurus; difficult day for Virgo & more AJR

    Check your daily horoscope: August 17, 2024 - Good day for Taurus; difficult day for Virgo & more

    'Temple with pond formed by tears of Lord Shiva': Uncovering ancient Hindu temple in Pakistan dmn

    'Temple with pond formed by tears of Lord Shiva': Uncovering ancient Hindu temple in Pakistan (WATCH)

    World's Safest Cities 2024 list out! Abu Dhabi ranks top, no Indian cities on the list RKK

    World's Safest City 2024 list out! Abu Dhabi ranks top, no Indian cities on the list

    Recent Stories

    Raksha Bandhan 2024: 7 sweets to put on Rakhi platter ATG

    Raksha Bandhan 2024: 7 sweets to put on Rakhi platter

    What happens if you stop eating salt for a week vkp

    SHOCKING! Side effects of not eating salt for a week

    Kerala: Temple visit turns fatal as 62-Year-Old Alappuzha woman dies in road accident dmn

    Kerala: Temple visit turns fatal as 62-Year-Old Alappuzha woman dies in road accident

    Thane Woman smacks man's private parts with metal spatula to stop harassment, sends him to ER AJR

    Thane woman smacks man's private parts with metal spatula to stop harassment, sends him to ER

    MUDA land scam case against CM Siddaramaiah: All you need to know vkp

    MUDA land scam case against CM Siddaramaiah: All you need to know

    Recent Videos

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon