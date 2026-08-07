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Raksha Bandhan 2026: Lunar Eclipse on Rakhi? Here’s the Exact Date, Time and Full Details
Raksha Bandhan 2026 has sparked confusion over whether Rakhi falls on August 27 or 28, with a lunar eclipse adding to the buzz. Check the exact date, eclipse timings, rituals and important details here.
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The Bond of Raksha Bandhan
The festival of Raksha Bandhan, which celebrates the sibling bond, is here again. A brother promises to protect his sister, strengthening family ties. In some places, a wife even ties a rakhi to her husband, based on their beliefs. But this year, people are confused about the date and time. The confusion is between August 27 and 28, all because of a lunar eclipse happening on Shravan Purnima.
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Rakhi and the Lunar Eclipse
Many people think the eclipse and its Sutak period might change the date for Rakhi. Are you also wondering when to tie the rakhi this year and if the lunar eclipse will affect the festival? Here is all the important information, explained in simple terms.
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When is the Last Lunar Eclipse of the Year?
This year, the last lunar eclipse will happen on the day of Shravan Purnima. According to Indian Standard Time, the eclipse will start at 6:53 AM on August 28 and end at 12:32 PM. This is considered the final lunar eclipse of the year.
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When Does the Sutak Period Begin?
Usually, the Sutak period for a lunar eclipse begins about 9 hours before the eclipse starts. By that calculation, the Sutak period will begin at 9:53 PM on August 27. However, the situation regarding this eclipse will be different in India.
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Which Day Should You Tie the Rakhi?
According to the Hindu calendar, Savan Purnima starts at 5:38 AM on August 27 and will last until 6:18 AM on August 28. Because there is an auspicious time available without any 'Bhadra' period, the Raksha Bandhan festival will be celebrated on August 27. So, sisters will tie the rakhi on their brothers' wrists on this day.
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