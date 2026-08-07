1 5 Image Credit : CHATGPT.COM

The Bond of Raksha Bandhan

The festival of Raksha Bandhan, which celebrates the sibling bond, is here again. A brother promises to protect his sister, strengthening family ties. In some places, a wife even ties a rakhi to her husband, based on their beliefs. But this year, people are confused about the date and time. The confusion is between August 27 and 28, all because of a lunar eclipse happening on Shravan Purnima.