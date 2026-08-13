The iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumored to have a significantly larger battery, potentially over 12% bigger than its predecessor with a leaked capacity of 5,391mAh. This leak suggests a substantial improvement, although the standard iPhone 18 Pro might see a smaller battery, with all details pending Apple's official confirmation.

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, which Apple plans to release in September, are said to include a number of improvements over their predecessors in terms of camera, performance, artificial intelligence, and other areas. The iPhone 18 Pro Max's battery capacity has now been revealed, only weeks before its release, demonstrating a significant improvement over its predecessor.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Battery Details Leaked

The iPhone 18 Pro Max may feature a battery that is over 12% bigger than the iPhone 17 Pro Max, according to a MacRumors rumour. The iPhone 18 Pro Max has a 5,391mAh capacity, according to a purportedly leaked image of an iPhone 18 Pro Max battery pack intended for the Chinese market. In contrast, the battery capacity of the iPhone 17 Pro Max is 4,823mAh. This indicates that the battery capacity of the future Pro Max model will be about 11.8% larger.

According to the report, the image was posted on the South Korean social media site Naver, although it was purportedly taken from Weibo in China. The fact that the identical 5,391mAh capacity was seen in a regulatory database last month lends credence to the leak.

However, compared to the iPhone 17 Pro's 4,288mAh battery capacity, the iPhone 18 Pro is anticipated to have a 4,056mAh battery.

However, because the actual SIM card slot is absent from the US version of the iPhone 18 Pro Max, there is additional internal room for an even bigger battery. As a result, different areas may have different battery capacity. Additionally, Apple started eliminating the actual SIM card slot on iPhone 17 Pro models that are available in a few places, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, Japan, and Mexico.

Note that the battery capacity of Apple's forthcoming iPhones have not been made public. As a result, we might have to wait until launch to find out what improvements will be included with the iPhone 18 Pro variants.