Poco C55 with leather finish launched at Rs 9,499; 5 reasons why this budget phone is perfect

The newly launched Poco C55 smartphone has a leather finish and features a 5,000mAh battery. The device is priced under Rs 10,000 segment. Here are 5 reasons you should buy it.

The Poco C55 has been launched in India. The company recently unveiled the Poco X5 Pro smartphone in the Rs 30,000 price range, and it has now unveiled a less expensive phone for those with a budget of less than Rs 10,000. The Poco C55 has a standard appearance and closely recalls some of the company's earlier smartphones. Here is all the information you require about the newest phone.

Specs and features: As for the specifications, the Poco C55 features a 6.71-inch IPS LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at HD+ resolution. The product, according to the manufacturer, has an Oleophobic coated screen that resists scratches. Additionally, the new Poco phone has an IP52 rating for water impact resistance. It has a seam finish on the back that resembles leather, which is unusual for products priced under Rs 10,000.

Storage and other details: Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, which has powered a few budget phones in the past and has a decent chip. Up to 6GB of Memory and up to 128GB of storage can support it. The manufacturer has also provided a specialised microSD card as a means of expanding the internal capacity. The Poco C55 sports a 5,000mAh battery under the hood.

Camera: A 50-megapixel dual camera system is on the rear. The low-cost Poco phone supports portrait, night, time-lapse, HDR, and other modes. A 5-megapixel face camera is located on the front.

Colours: It is available in Power Black, Cool Blue, and Forest Green.

Price and bank offers: The Poco C55 is a 4G smartphone and comes with an effective price of Rs 8,499, according to the details revealed by Flipkart. The Poco phone's formal price for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is Rs 9,499. The cost of the 6GB Plus 128GB version is Rs 10,999. On February 28, the low-cost phone will go on sale. Customers will therefore originally receive a flat discount of Rs 500 on the gadget, and a further Rs 500 reduction is also available on bank cards.

