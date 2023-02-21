Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Poco C55 with leather finish launched at Rs 9,499; 5 reasons why this budget phone is perfect

    The newly launched Poco C55 smartphone has a leather finish and features a 5,000mAh battery. The device is priced under Rs 10,000 segment. Here are 5 reasons you should buy it.

    Poco C55 with leather finish launched at Rs 9499 5 reasons why this budget phone is perfect for you gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 21, 2023, 6:20 PM IST

    The Poco C55 has been launched in India. The company recently unveiled the Poco X5 Pro smartphone in the Rs 30,000 price range, and it has now unveiled a less expensive phone for those with a budget of less than Rs 10,000. The Poco C55 has a standard appearance and closely recalls some of the company's earlier smartphones. Here is all the information you require about the newest phone.

    Specs and features: As for the specifications, the Poco C55 features a 6.71-inch IPS LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at HD+ resolution. The product, according to the manufacturer, has an Oleophobic coated screen that resists scratches. Additionally, the new Poco phone has an IP52 rating for water impact resistance. It has a seam finish on the back that resembles leather, which is unusual for products priced under Rs 10,000.

    Storage and other details: Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, which has powered a few budget phones in the past and has a decent chip. Up to 6GB of Memory and up to 128GB of storage can support it. The manufacturer has also provided a specialised microSD card as a means of expanding the internal capacity. The Poco C55 sports a 5,000mAh battery under the hood.

    Camera: A 50-megapixel dual camera system is on the rear. The low-cost Poco phone supports portrait, night, time-lapse, HDR, and other modes. A 5-megapixel face camera is located on the front.

    Colours: It is available in Power Black, Cool Blue, and Forest Green.

    Price and bank offers: The Poco C55 is a 4G smartphone and comes with an effective price of Rs 8,499, according to the details revealed by Flipkart. The Poco phone's formal price for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is Rs 9,499. The cost of the 6GB Plus 128GB version is Rs 10,999. On February 28, the low-cost phone will go on sale.  Customers will therefore originally receive a flat discount of Rs 500 on the gadget, and a further Rs 500 reduction is also available on bank cards.

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2023, 6:20 PM IST
