    OnePlus 11 Concept design teased with blue light strips ahead of launch

    OnePlus first announced the OnePlus 11 Concept at the Cloud 11 event earlier this month. As the name suggests, it will be a special iteration of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC-powered OnePlus 11. Now, the company has released a teaser video which gives us some idea about the OnePlus 11 Concept model and yes, it seems to have been inspired by the Nothing Phone (1).

    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 21, 2023, 4:25 PM IST

    OnePlus is teasing the OnePlus 11 Concept ahead of its official launch at World Mobile Congress (MWC 2023) on February 27. The concept smartphone is shown with blue pipes on the rear on the Community website.

    According to OnePlus, the blue conduit gives the OnePlus 11 Concept the appearance of having its own network of blood arteries. The blue pipelines may be able to shift colour, as hinted at in a brief video, just like the LED lights on the rear of the Nothing Phone (1).

    OnePlus first announced the OnePlus 11 Concept at the Cloud 11 event earlier this month.  It will be an unique version of the OnePlus 11 that is driven by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, as the name implies. Similar to previous OnePlus prototype smartphones, like the 2020 OnePlus 8T Concept, the phone will primarily concentrate on the external design. The teaser emphasises that the smartphone might also have a carbon fibre exterior, which would improve longevity without adding weight to the device.

    On Twitter, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau also posted a preview for the OnePlus 11 Prototype. According to one post, the smartphone may have a quad-curve touchscreen based on the teaser.

    Interestingly, the camera protrusion on the OnePlus 11 Concept seems to be more obvious than on the standard model. The smartphone's photography features might get some adjustments from OnePlus. Hasslebald and OnePlus collaborated to fine-tune the back camera system for the standard edition.

    According to OnePlus' official website, five selected community members will have the opportunity to see the concept phone in reality and share their impressions with people around the world.

    (Photo: @tsaikumar1989 | Twitter)

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2023, 4:25 PM IST
