Image Credit : OnePlus website

OnePlus 13s launched: Design and display

The 6.32-inch LTPO OLED screen of the OnePlus 13s has a maximum refresh rate of 120 Hz and 1.5K resolution. The panel supports HDR, including Dolby Vision, and the screen can reach 1600 nits in high brightness mode (the normal peak brightness is set at 800 nits). An optical fingerprint scanner for biometrics and dual speakers are included. WiFi 7, NFC, and dual SIM with 5G (up to 5.5G) are available connectivity choices.

This is the first phone to come with OnePlus AI, a full suite of AI features that the company recently said will eventually be available on other smartphones. In terms of software, the 13S is running Android 15 and OxygenOS 15.

OnePlus 13s launched: Processor and battery

Its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 12GB of fast LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS4.0 storage are located beneath the hood.

The phone is powered by a 5850mAh battery that can be charged quickly up to 80W. This phone also has a sophisticated cooling system that includes a sizable 3D Cryo-Velocity vapour chamber to guarantee continuous performance with little throttling.