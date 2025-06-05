Rumors began to circulate a few weeks ago that the Vivo T4 Ultra, the company's fourth T4 model, will go on sale in June. The business has already said that the new gadget will formally debut on June 11 at noon. A few of the phone's features, including as its 10x telephoto macro zoom camera—which is billed as the first in the segment—have been verified in addition to the date disclosure. In addition, the phone is said to include a 1.5K resolution quad-curved display. The phone's sale on Flipkart is also confirmed by the teaser.

This instance also confirms the fact that, compared to its predecessor, the T3 Ultra, the Vivo T4 Ultra will be launched a full three months earlier. The Vivo T3 Ultra launched in India last September 2024.

Scroll to load tweet…

Regarding what to anticipate from the phone, some of the Vivo T4 Ultra's most important specifications have already been leaked online, and it appears that the phone will have several improvements in all areas.

What can you expect from it?

A somewhat smaller 6.67-inch pOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz is reportedly a feature of the Vivo T4 Ultra, according to reports. As previously stated, the resolution of 1.5K has been verified. The T4 Ultra's decision to employ a pOLED display is intriguing, but it also begs the issue of whether the next gadget will have a thinner profile. It's worth noting that the T3 Ultra featured an AMOLED display. Taking into account that pOLED panels employ a plastic substrate rather than glass, which results in a smaller and lighter phone design.

According to reports, the Vivo T4 Ultra's optics may have a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 sensor that was carried over from the T3 Ultra. But if the report is accurate, the most significant modification may be a 50-megapixel telephoto lens. As previously stated, Vivo has also verified that this is the same 10x telephoto macro zoom camera. In addition, the phone should come pre-installed with Funtouch OS 15, which is based on Android 15.