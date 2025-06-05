The stampede during RCB’s IPL victory celebrations at Chinnaswamy Stadium resulted in the death of 11 fans, casting a shadow over the historic win. Though not the deadliest, it joins a grim list of crowd disasters that have shaken the sports world.

Bengaluru: The stampede during RCB’s IPL victory celebrations at Chinnaswamy Stadium resulted in the death of 11 fans, casting a shadow over the historic win. Though not the deadliest, it joins a grim list of crowd disasters that have shaken the sports world. Here are five such incidents:

Luzhniki Stadium stampede (1982)

The disaster occurred during the closing moments of a UEFA Cup match between FC Spartak Moscow and HFC Haarlem in the second-round at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium (then known as Lenin Stadium). As the weather was extremely cold and snowy, only one exit — Staircase 1 — was open to spectators. Soviet Union was accused of covering up the number of deaths, and the reason as to how it happened is still hotly contested. While one version says a woman lost a shoe amidst the crowd leading to the stampede, a few people believe that it was due to police action against Spartak fans who allegedly used to sing against the communist regime. According to the government, 66 deaths were reported but several reports say over 300 people died.

Heysel Stadium stampede (1985)

Heysel Stadium in Brussels was staging the European Cup final between Juventus and Liverpool when the crowd turned unruly. The stadium was in poor condition — crumbling terraces, inadequate fencing, and weak infrastructure. It had failed multiple safety inspections prior to the match, but the warnings were ignored. Before kickoff, rival fans were placed in adjacent sections with little to no separation. Tensions escalated as Liverpool fans charged toward a section filled with Juventus supporters, many of whom tried to flee. In the chaos, a retaining wall collapsed under pressure, crushing and suffocating dozens of people — mostly Italians. English football clubs received a ban from participating in all European competitions after the incident for 5 years.

Hillsborough Stadium stampede (1989)

The tragic event happened during an FA Cup semi-final match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, resulting in the deaths of 97 Liverpool fans due to overcrowding of fans in a stadium stand. The disaster unfolded at Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield, England, and remains the deadliest in British sporting history. The incident prompted a series of investigations, most notably the Taylor Report, which exposed critical failures in police crowd control, emergency response, and stadium design. It found that fans were not to blame and that the tragedy was caused by gross negligence. Later inquests, concluded in 2016, ruled that the 97 deaths were the result of unlawful killing, holding South Yorkshire Police responsible for the fatal crush.

Accra Sports Stadium disaster (2001)

It was Africa’s worst football nightmare. On May 9, 2001, a heated Ghana Premier League match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko descended into chaos. With just minutes left, Hearts scored two late goals, sparking outrage among Kotoko fans who began throwing bottles and objects onto the pitch. In response, police fired tear gas into the packed stands to control the crowd. Panic erupted. Spectators surged toward the exits — but many gates were locked. The resulting crush left 126 people dead, most from asphyxiation, and hundreds injured. It is now commemorated as May 9 Disaster Day.

Kanjuruhan Stadium stampede (2022)

One of the deadliest stadium disasters in recent history occurred on October 1, 2022, at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, Indonesia in a match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya. After the home team’s loss, frustrated fans began rioting inside the venue; in response, police deployed prohibited tear gas into densely packed stands, sparking mass panic. As supporters rushed toward limited and partially locked exits, a deadly stampede ensued, killing around 130 people. The Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) suspended all domestic league matches temporarily and pledged reforms to improve stadium safety, crowd control, and fan engagement.