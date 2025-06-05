The Redmi Pad 2 boasts a larger 2.5K display, MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra chipset, and a 9,000mAh battery. It also features improved audio with Dolby Atmos and runs on Android 15 with HyperOS 2.0.

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Pad 2 in the Philippines prior to its official debut in India, which is scheduled for June 18. This low-cost tablet has several noteworthy improvements over its predecessor, particularly in terms of battery life, display quality, and performance. A new MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra CPU, a bigger and crisper 2.5K LCD screen, four Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers, and a more robust 9,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging are some of the main features.

Redmi Pad 2: Features and specifications

Compared to the first Redmi Pad, the Redmi Pad 2 offers a good number of hardware improvements. It now has an 11-inch LCD screen with a brightness of up to 600 nits, a faster refresh rate of 90 Hz, and a resolution of 2560 x 1600. The 10.61-inch screen on the earlier Redmi Pad was somewhat smaller and had a lesser resolution but the same refresh rate.

Instead of the Helio G99 featured in the original, the Redmi Pad 2's motherboard is powered by the more recent MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra chipset. This should lead to somewhat improved performance for casual gaming, multitasking, and daily work. Additionally, it has 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage with space for microSD expansion and supports up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

It retains one of the first-generation model's advantages in terms of audio, with four speakers and compatibility for Dolby Atmos. Nevertheless, Xiaomi has included a 3.5mm headphone connection this time, which was absent from the first Redmi Pad.

While the back camera remains at 8 megapixels, the front camera has been somewhat lowered to 5 megapixels (from 8 megapixels on the original). Software-wise, it comes pre-installed with Android 15 and HyperOS 2.0, which is a significant improvement over the MIUI 13 that came with the original, which was based on Android 12.

The bigger 9,000mAh cell extends battery life as well. Similar to the first-generation tablet, it supports 18W charging, however a 22.5W charger may be included in the box. Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, USB-C, and face unlock are among the available connectivity choices.

Redmi Pad 2: Price, colours and more

The Redmi Pad 2 base model, which comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage, costs PHP 10,499 (about Rs 16,200) in the Philippines, while the 8GB + 256GB model costs PHP 12,999 (about Rs 19,300). It is available in three different colors: silver, light blue, and gray. As previously stated, on June 18, the tablet would be released in India.