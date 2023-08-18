Oppo Find N3 Flip may launch on August 29; Here's what you can expect

The Oppo Find N3 Flip might be introduced alongside another foldable phone from Oppo, the Oppo Find N3 in a book-style design. The upcoming flip phone could compete directly with the recently released Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

The Oppo Find N3 Flip, the company's next foldable smartphone and the replacement for the Oppo Find N2 Flip, is most likely going to be introduced in China this month. The new Flip phone from Oppo will reportedly debut on August 29 in order to compete with Samsung's recently released Galaxy Z Flip 5.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, tipper Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) tweeted that the Oppo Find N3 Flip will go on sale on August 29. The soon-to-arrive flip phone may directly compete with the just-released Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. The successor of the Oppo Find N2 Flip might be introduced alongside another foldable phone from Oppo, the Oppo Find N3, in a book-style design, according to various reports.

Oppo PHT110 is the device's model name on the Geekbench benchmarking website. According to the description, it is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity CPU, 12GB of RAM, and Android 13. The Oppo Find N3 Flip achieved 4,168 points in the multi-core test and 1,367 points in the single-core test, according to the research. The entry dates to August 16 and indicates around 12GB of RAM.

Oppo introduced the Find N2 Flip earlier this year. It is available in black and purple hues, with an 8GB + 256GB storage model priced at Rs 89,999. The business is selling a 3.62-inch cover OLED outside display with a 382 x 720 pixel resolution.

The main 6.8-inch AMOLED LTPO display on the smartphone has a peak brightness of 1,600 nits and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Both HDR10+ and 97 percent of DCI-P3 are supported by the panel. The Oppo Find N2 Flip boasts a dual-camera configuration on the rear that was jointly designed with Hasselblad in terms of optics. It sports an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultrawide lens with a 112-degree field of view and a 50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor. A 32MP selfie camera for video calls and selfies is located on top of the inner display.

