Apple iPhone 15 may support fast charging with up to 35W: Report

The most recent iPhone 15 series smartphones—the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max—are expected to be released by Cupertino-based tech giant Apple next month. According to a recent claim, moving to USB-C might enable quicker charging speeds for the iPhone 15 models of up to 35W ahead of the projected September 12 debut.

At least some of the iPhone 15 models can charge at this greater wattage, according to reports. The iPhone 14 models now enable charging speeds of around 27W, although the Pro variants charge a little bit quicker. The 35W upgrade would greatly reduce charging times.

Apple no longer ships power adapters with iPhones, although the company advises utilising a 20W+ charger for quick charging. Apple may suggest their 30W MacBook Air charger or the 35W Dual USB-C charger for the quickest charging if the iPhone 15 supports 35W charging.

According to recent claims made by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the switch to USB-C will enable speedier charging for the iPhone 15 models. According to him, USB-C chargers with MFi certification, such as the 20W power converter, will support the higher rates.

Another rumour said that Apple would not provide any leather covers for the iPhone 15 series, according to leaker DuanRui. Currently, nothing is known regarding Apple's potential decision to discontinue making leather cases.

However, the report is probably true because ShrimpApplePro and 9to5Mac both reported the same from additional sources. With the release of the iPhone 5S in 2013, Apple debuted leather covers. Updated colours and other design tweaks like aluminium buttons and MagSafe compatibility were added to every new iPhone model.

Meanwhile, Apple’s iPhone 15 is believed to have been identified in India’s regulatory database, less than a month before the device is expected to be officially unveiled. The BIS database has an Apple gadget with the model number A3094, according to reports. The model numbers A2649, A2881, A2884, A2883, and A2882 correspond to the iPhone 14.

