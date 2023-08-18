Vivo V29e confirmed to feature 64MP dual rear camera, 50MP selfie camera & more

The Vivo V29e will soon launch in India, though the exact date remains unclear. The phone features a sleek body with a curved display. The Vivo V29e packs two cameras on the back.

The mid-premium camera-focused Vivo V29e will shortly be released in India. Prior to its formal debut, Vivo unveiled the curved-display smartphone's sleek design. The business has now made the camera specifications public.

The phone has a 50-megapixel selfie camera and a 64-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), according to the official Vivo V29e product website. The additional camera on the rear is probably a macro lens. According to Vivo, "Eye Auto Focus" is supported by the selfie camera for better and more dependable focus. The business also takes pride in its night portrait capabilities.

According to the website, "With 64 megapixels and OIS, you can illuminate dim environments and capture stable, brighter nighttime portraits with unmatched clarity and detail."

Additionally, Vivo has disclosed that the Vivo V29e is available in two colours. A "color-changing glass" is a feature of the V29e Artistic Red version. The color-changing glass, as the name indicates, enables the phone to turn black. That, however, only functions when UV light is shone on the back panel. The V25 and other gadgets have both utilised color-changing technology.

The phone has a sleek design and a curved touchscreen, and it resembles the Motorola Edge 40 quite a bit. Its thickness of 7.57mm makes it somewhat thicker than the Edge 40's 7.49mm body. According to sources, the device may include a 6.73-inch display, a 4,600mAh battery, and an 8GB RAM Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC. It may be less than Rs 30,000, like earlier Vivo V-series smartphones. The phone's entry-level model might cost Rs 25,000.

Other smartphone OEMs besides Vivo are also preparing to release their mid-premium handsets. Honour, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, is making a comeback with the launch of Honour Tech, a new business in India.

