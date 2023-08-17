Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    LG introduces StanByMe Go 27-inch portable TV which comes in a briefcase

    LG Electronics announced  that the StanbyMe Go, a portable LED touchscreen, is now available for preorder at $1,000 and will start shipping out later this month. The 27-inch, 1080p resolution LED screen is attached to a swivel, so you can raise the screen up, prop it at an angle, put it in table mode and then pack it up again.

    LG introduces StanByMe Go 27 inch portable TV which comes in a briefcase gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 3:30 PM IST

    All of us have fantasised about owning a portable TV that we could bring with us wherever we went, for example, on a trip to the mountains. But up until recently, most people had to make do with taking their computers or tablets with them when they wanted to watch something on the go. However, LG's brand-new 27-inch StanbyME Go TV makes it feasible to travel with your TV in a carry-on bag.

    As odd as it may sound, the 27-inch 1080p LCD TV mounted within a suitcase chassis, replete with the batteries and even 20 Watt speakers, makes it physically noticeable. 

    With a three-hour battery life, according to LG, the TV is perfect for quick family outings, garden gatherings, or as a portable entertainment alternative in your home.  Additionally, LG says that the StanbyME TV is "the ideal travel companion for on-the-go entertainment," advising customers to experiment with the device's many applications. For instance, you may use it to stream music while exercising or to view films or TV episodes while you're camping. 

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 15 Plus features, images leaked ahead of September launch

    The TV has capabilities like Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos despite being on the smaller side. The TV also features Wi-Fi, Bluetooth connection, Apple AirPlay, and LG's proprietary webOS operating system.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 15 production begins in India ahead of September launch

    According to David Park, Head of HE Product Marketing, "LG StanbyME Go makes the full-scale viewing experience portable and provides a flexible option for streaming, listening, remote working, and more."

    The price of the LG StanbyME Go in the US is $999. With launch pre-orders, LG is giving away a free LG XBOOM 360 Bluetooth Speaker, model number XO3QBE, which retails for $299.99. It is unknown, though, whether the TV would be made available in other nations, such as India.

    Also Read | Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G to launch in India on August 23; Check expected specs, camera details & more

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2023, 3:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple iPhone 15 Plus features images leaked ahead of September launch gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 Plus features, images leaked ahead of September launch

    OnePlus Ace 2 Pro launched with 150W charging Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip more gcw

    OnePlus Ace 2 Pro launched with 150W charging, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip & more

    Realme 11 5G Realme 11X 5G to launch in India on August 23 Check expected specs camera details more gcw

    Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G to launch in India on August 23; Check expected specs, camera details & more

    Apple AirPods likely to be manufactured at Foxconn Hyderabad factory Report gcw

    Apple AirPods likely to be manufactured at Foxconn's Hyderabad factory: Report

    Honor officially confirms its return to Indian smartphone market Honor 90 may be first product gcw

    Honor officially confirms its return to Indian smartphone market, Honor 90 may be first product

    Recent Stories

    Russian General Gennady Zhidko, former leader of Ukraine invasion, found dead; check details AJR

    Russian General Gennady Zhidko, former leader of Ukraine invasion, found dead; check details

    Feeling homesick 7 tips to make yourself feel better mis

    Feeling homesick? 7 tips to make yourself feel better

    Kerala: Stone pelting incident on trains reported for fourth day in a row; this time Vande Bharat anr

    Kerala: Stone pelting incident on trains reported for fourth day in a row; this time Vande Bharat

    Rashmika Mandanna: From 'Pushpa 2' to 'Animal', she is 'PERFECT' for versatile pan-India projects MSW

    Rashmika Mandanna: From 'Pushpa 2' to 'Animal', she is 'PERFECT' for versatile pan-India projects

    Quinoa for health: Do you know its 7 remarkable benefits LMA

    Quinoa for health: Do you know its 7 remarkable benefits

    Recent Videos

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon