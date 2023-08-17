LG introduces StanByMe Go 27-inch portable TV which comes in a briefcase

LG Electronics announced that the StanbyMe Go, a portable LED touchscreen, is now available for preorder at $1,000 and will start shipping out later this month. The 27-inch, 1080p resolution LED screen is attached to a swivel, so you can raise the screen up, prop it at an angle, put it in table mode and then pack it up again.

All of us have fantasised about owning a portable TV that we could bring with us wherever we went, for example, on a trip to the mountains. But up until recently, most people had to make do with taking their computers or tablets with them when they wanted to watch something on the go. However, LG's brand-new 27-inch StanbyME Go TV makes it feasible to travel with your TV in a carry-on bag.

As odd as it may sound, the 27-inch 1080p LCD TV mounted within a suitcase chassis, replete with the batteries and even 20 Watt speakers, makes it physically noticeable.

With a three-hour battery life, according to LG, the TV is perfect for quick family outings, garden gatherings, or as a portable entertainment alternative in your home. Additionally, LG says that the StanbyME TV is "the ideal travel companion for on-the-go entertainment," advising customers to experiment with the device's many applications. For instance, you may use it to stream music while exercising or to view films or TV episodes while you're camping.

The TV has capabilities like Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos despite being on the smaller side. The TV also features Wi-Fi, Bluetooth connection, Apple AirPlay, and LG's proprietary webOS operating system.

According to David Park, Head of HE Product Marketing, "LG StanbyME Go makes the full-scale viewing experience portable and provides a flexible option for streaming, listening, remote working, and more."

The price of the LG StanbyME Go in the US is $999. With launch pre-orders, LG is giving away a free LG XBOOM 360 Bluetooth Speaker, model number XO3QBE, which retails for $299.99. It is unknown, though, whether the TV would be made available in other nations, such as India.

