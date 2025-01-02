OnePlus 13R to launch on January 7: LEAKED images reveal design and specifications

It has been announced that the OnePlus 13R and the flagship OnePlus 13 will both debut in India on January 7. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset powers the more subdued 13R. Although the firm has not yet revealed many features and specifications, a recent leak shows the phone in its most appealing form in two distinct colors. The tipster posted black and white pictures of the OnePlus 13R that showed off all of its features.

On X (previously Twitter), a tipster named @MysteryLupin shared pictures of the OnePlus 13R. The company has hinted at the design of the OnePlus 13R when teasing the device, but this leak provides a detailed look at the device.

What does OnePlus 13R leak reveals?

Based on the pictures, the phone appears to be boxy in shape. Its edges are rounded. However, compared to its predecessor, the OnePlus 12R, the back panel is very different. A spotlight and a triple camera system are housed on a circular island on the back panel of the 13R. The phone's display was also made public by the leak. The display appears to have a punch-hole design and a simple bezel.

The gadget has a thin design and incorporates the recently created Gorilla Glass 7i on the front and back to improve screen scratch resistance, according to information made public by OnePlus. It sports a small 8mm body with a flat screen and an aluminum frame. Conveniently, the power and volume rocker buttons are on the right edge, and the recognizable alert slider is on the left. The white version may have a pearl-like hue, whilst the black version has a matte surface.

What do we know about OnePlus 13R?

Prior to its official release, OnePlus has announced that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC will power the OnePlus 13R. This is a significant improvement over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that powered the OnePlus 12R. For this model, OnePlus is using the most recent flagship processor, as is customary for the R series. Along with a Snapshot function for its camera system, the gadget will also have a suite of AI capabilities, such as AI Notes, AI Cleanup, AI Imaging, and Intelligent Search.

Furthermore, the OnePlus 13R will include a sizable 6,000mAh battery, which is a significant upgrade from the 5,500mAh battery in the OnePlus 12R and should provide longer use. Additionally, it will enable SuperVOOC fast charging; rumors indicate that it will be capable of 100W fast charging. It is anticipated that OnePlus would include a charger in the retail packaging, much like with earlier generations. The phone may also include a 50-megapixel triple back camera array and a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO display.

