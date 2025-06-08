The PlayStation 5 is without a doubt Sony's most successful console to date, four years after its original release. Despite the COVID-19 epidemic and the worldwide chip scarcity, the PS5 has sold over 75 million copies since its 2020 launch.

As time went on, Sony added additional features and enhancements for those seeking a more simplified or improved experience with the release of the PS5 Slim in 2023 and the more potent PS5 Pro in 2024. The most important issue at this point is: What does this mean for the original PS5, particularly in light of the impending release of the PS6?

What did the official say?

In a recent interview with Japanese magazine Famitsu, Hideaki Nishino, chairman of Sony Interactive Entertainment's Platform Business Group, discussed the PS5's future. Nishino claims that the PS5 will go in the same manner as the PS4, which was supported and produced long into the next console cycle.

Nishino emphasized that Sony's approach strikes a balance between timely innovation and hardware endurance. He clarified, "We think it's important to keep support for existing consoles while also bringing in new technology." "The pace of technological advancement and our readiness to implement it determine when new products are introduced."

Like the PS4, Nishino pointed out that the PS5 was designed with long-term use in mind. From the beginning, the design and production processes were optimized to guarantee stability and performance throughout time. He went on to say that Sony plans to expand its gaming environment by providing both cutting-edge upgrades and durable devices.

“Of course, PS5 has been automated from the beginning. From now on, we want to spread it by combining things that can be used for a long time and bring new technology with new technology.”

