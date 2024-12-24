Xiaomi 14 to Poco F6: Top 5 mid-range smartphones offering premium features of 2024

The mid-range smartphone market exploded in 2024, offering flagship-level features at affordable prices. From powerful processors to impressive cameras, these phones cater to diverse needs and budgets.

Even while high-end and low-cost mobile phones have improved and become speedier, the majority of innovation occurs in the mid-range market. The days of having to spend a fortune on flagship-level performance and cameras are over, as smartphone makers significantly up their game in 2024. The mid-range market offers something for everyone, whether of whether you're a photography aficionado or a mobile gamer trying to get the most out of your device. While flagship-like chipsets and extended software support are already common in mid-range handsets around Rs 30,000, numerous high-end mid-range devices this year included amazing photography capabilities along with the newest chipsets. Also Read | Oppo Reno 13 series India launch set for January 2025 | Here's what you can expect

1. Realme GT 6T The Realme GT 6T marked the return of Realme's GT series to India this year. After a substantial price reduction, the device—which was once priced at over Rs 30,000—is currently among the top mid-range phones of the year. The Realme GT 6T lacks a telephoto camera, but its Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 performance puts it on level with phones that are twice as expensive. It is a great substitute if you don't mind covering the glossy plastic back and don't like Xiaomi's HyperOS. Also Read | Robots may soon be able to detect human emotions by touching skin, reveals study

2. Google Pixel 8a The Pixel 8a sports one of the greatest main cameras for the price and a lag-free, clean UI thanks to its Tensor G3 engine. Its 120Hz 6.1-inch OLED screen, which is ideal for anyone wishing to purchase a small Android phone, is incredibly brilliant even in direct sunlight. When combined with Google's computational photography, the 64MP primary camera and the 13MP ultrawide shooter produce some really striking images. The Pixel 8a is a winner because to Google's guarantee of seven Android upgrades and its sleek, simple appearance, even though it might not have all the AI features that the Pixel 9 series offers. Also Read | Face ID for your home? Apple reportedly working on doorbell camera with face recognition

3. Poco F6 The Poco F6 is another device that raised the bar for mid-range phones this year. In addition to providing flagship-level performance at a third of the cost, Poco's most recent F series phone boasts an equally excellent main camera that captures quality images both during the day and at night. The Poco F6's plastic back may make it seem less expensive than other mid-range devices, but the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3's performance and incredibly seamless HyperOS experience outperform the majority of mid-range devices. For those looking for a quick phone that will last them a few years, this is a simple recommendation. Also Read | Apple iPhone SE 4 tipped to launch as iPhone 16e? Here's what we know

4. Xiaomi 14 One of the few flagship smartphones now competing in the high-end mid-range market is the Xiaomi 14. This little gadget has everything you could possibly need, including a camera and performance. The Xiaomi 14 is one of the few gadgets that can be used easily with one hand because to its 120Hz LTPO 6.36-inch display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.



The Xiaomi 14's remarkable triple 50MP Leica-tuned camera comfortably surpasses the majority of mid-range smartphones. This is the ideal phone if you want to get a little, long-lasting device with a powerful point-and-shoot camera at a reasonable price.

5. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE The Galaxy S23 FE is another Samsung phone that is renowned for its excellent build quality and feature-rich UI. The Exynos 2200 processor, which isn't the quickest but is a beast for daily work, powers the Indian version of the phone, which was released in October of last year. Like Samsung's high-end phones, the Galaxy S23 FE sports a premium glass-metal sandwich construction with IP67 dust and water protection, as well as the Galaxy AI feature suite. Additionally, the phone compensates for its lengthy software support even though its cameras might not be as good as those of other mid-range phones. Overall, this is among the top all-around phones available for less than Rs 30,000.

